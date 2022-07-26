The Global Latex Medical Gloves Market is expected to grow by $ 4.43 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 8.66% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Latex Medical Gloves Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310232/?utm_source=GNW

66% during the forecast period. Our report on the latex medical gloves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising concerns about hygiene and safety from HAIs, growing healthcare expenditure, and the easy availability of disposable medical gloves made of latex.

The latex medical gloves market analysis includes product segment and geographic landscape.



The latex medical gloves market is segmented as below:

By Product

• disposable

• reusable



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the increasing preference for non-powdered latex gloves as one of the prime reasons driving the latex medical gloves market growth during the next few years. Also, the growing number of strategic alliances in the market and the emergence of crosslinking techniques in the latex glove manufacturing process will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the latex medical gloves market covers the following areas:

• Latex medical gloves market sizing

• Latex medical gloves market forecast

• Latex medical gloves market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading latex medical gloves market vendors that include Ansell Ltd., B. Braun SE, Cardinal Health Inc., Clean Grip ( Malaysia) Sdn. Bhd, Dynarex Corp., Hartalega Holdings Bhd, Kanam Latex Industries Pvt. Ltd, Kimberly Clark Corp., Kossan Rubber Industries Bhd, Mercator Medical SA, Owens and Minor Inc., Raclac SA, Rubberex Corp. (M) Berhad, Semperit AG Holding, SHIELD Scientific BV, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Top Glove Corp. Bhd, Troge Medical GmbH, UG Healthcare Corp. Ltd., and Valutek Inc. Also, the latex medical gloves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310232/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________