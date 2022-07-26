Global Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028: Featuring Key Players AstraZeneca, BioNTech, Merck & Others

Dublin, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cancer Vaccine Market & Clinical Trials Outlook 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cancer vaccine market is expected to surpass US$ 15 Billion by 2028. The significant increase in the growth of the market is mainly attributed to encouraging sales of HPV cancer vaccines and rising awareness among individuals regarding the benefits of HPV vaccination.

Apart from this, several investigational cancer vaccines have progressed towards late-stage clinical trials and are expected to gain market authorization, which will also have a positive impact on the growth of market.



To date, both therapeutic, as well as preventive cancer vaccines, have gained entry into the global market. Several cancer vaccines including Gardasil, Gardasil 9, Cecolin, or Cervarix have been approved to prevent HPV infection. These target high-risk HPV strains responsible for nearly all cervical cancers and are also linked to some throat, anal, and other cancers.

In contrast, Provenge was the first therapeutic vaccine globally approved in 2010 for the management of prostate cancer. Apart from this, CemaVax, Riavax, and Vaxira have also been approved for the management of non-small cell lung cancer and pancreatic cancer. The entrance of vaccines has been shown to greatly transform the paradigm of cancer treatment.

Currently, the pipeline of cancer vaccines is highly crowded which are increasingly reporting encouraging success in clinical trials across a wide range of cancers. Several vaccines are also awaiting marketing approval or commercialization. For instance, US FDA is currently reviewing BLA application for N-803 plus Bacillus Calmette-Guandeacuterin as a treatment for patients with BCG-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

Apart from this, Cervac has been approved in India and is expected to be available in the market soon. The presence of a wide range of clinical pipeline products indicates a strong future presence in the market.

With the continuous research and development activities in this domain, scientists have also developed other enhanced platforms for vaccine development including mRNA vaccines, personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines, stem cells, and others. Although these are present in the early stages of clinical development, they represent huge potential across a wide range of cancers.

Further, the market will also experience growth with the introduction of artificial intelligence algorithms which aid in the precise detection of neoantigens and also factor in the early development of companies. Several top players in the market have utilized machine learning to develop their proprietary artificial intelligence algorithm for the characterization of neoantigens and ultimately develop personalized neoantigen cancer vaccines.

