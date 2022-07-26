Leading Melbourne Florist Shares Hacks for Sprucing Up Floral Arrangements

MELBOURNE, Australia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An eco-friendly décor option, fresh flowers are an easy way to add a pop of colour to any space. Amazing Graze Flowers shares their hacks for unique ways to display floral arrangements and getting the most out of fresh blooms.

According to Amazing Graze Flowers, which provides same-day flower delivery in Melbourne, purchasing blooms from a florist often means they are fresher than those found in supermarkets. Starting with the freshest flowers will help to extend the lifespan, as will ensuring the water in the vase is refreshed every other day and leaves are kept out of the water. Amazing Graze Flowers recommends cutting the stems of the flowers at a 45-degree angle, about one inch from the bottom, to increase the surface area for water intake.

Getting creative with floral arrangements can be as simple as choosing a unique container such as a jar, pitcher, vintage bottle, a teacup or tea tin. Adding small stones or shells inside the vase will create a distinct look and can also help to prop up the flowers, says Amazing Graze Flowers.

Amazing Graze Flower says adding cuttings from household and garden plants is an easy way to spruce up a floral arrangement, especially if some of the flowers have reached their end of life. The extra greenery will support and accentuate the remaining blooms. For flowers that have started to wilt, cutting the heads off and placing them in a shallow bowl filled with water will make them last a little longer and creates a unique focal point in any space.

For those keen to create their own arrangements, Amazing Graze Flowers recommends choosing blooms in the same colour family. It's also important to stick with seasonal blooms to get the most out of the arrangement.

Amazing Graze Flowers has fresh arrangements to suit all occasions. From daily bouquets carefully arranged by the skilled florists featuring seasonal blooms mixed with foliage to native bouquets, rose bouquets and more, ordering the freshest blooms has never been easier.

For same-day flower delivery Melbourne wide, visit Amazing Graze Flowers online.

