The Global Acoustic Vehicle Alerting System Market is expected to grow by 16.33 mn units during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.42% during the forecast period

42% during the forecast period. Our report on the acoustic vehicle alerting system market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high popularity of luxury EVs, government regulations supporting the market growth, and a growing number of road accidents.

The acoustic vehicle alerting system market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The acoustic vehicle alerting system market is segmented as below:

By Application

• two-wheeler

• four-wheeler



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the developments in the field of advanced automotive sound systems as one of the prime reasons driving the acoustic vehicle alerting system market growth during the next few years. Also, a growing number of mergers and acquisitions (M&A) in the market and the growing application of class D audio amplifiers in AVAS will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the acoustic vehicle alerting system market covers the following areas:

• Acoustic vehicle alerting system market sizing

• Acoustic vehicle alerting system market forecast

• Acoustic vehicle alerting system market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading acoustic vehicle alerting system market vendors that include Ardent Group Ltd., Brigade Electronics Group Plc, Continental AG, Electronic Specifier Ltd., HELLA GmbH and Co. KG, JAGUAR LAND ROVER AUTOMOTIVE PLC, Kendrion NV, Mercedes Benz Group AG, Nissan Motor Co. Ltd., Nisshinbo Holdings Inc., Novosim, OE Industry sp. z o.o., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, SoundRacer AB, STMicroelectronics International NV, Tesla Inc., Texas Instruments Inc., TH Cologne, and Volkswagen AG. Also, the acoustic vehicle alerting system market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

