Retail Cash Management Market Expected to Reach $12.1 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global retail cash management market gathered $3.2 billion in 2021, and is anticipated to accrue a sum of $12.1 billion by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Unavailability of proper in-store workforce during the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing and sanitization measures implemented all around the globe drive the growth of the global retail cash management market. However, high maintenance costs of cash management solutions can hamper the market growth. Contrarily, advancements in technologies like big data and machine learning is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The COVID-19 pandemic positively impacted the growth of the global retail cash management market.

In-store employees were unavailable during lockdowns. This led many retail businesses to invest in automated cash management solutions, owing to their contactless nature and efficient cash flow management and time saving capabilities.

Scope of the Report:



Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast By 2031 $12.1 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2031 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Ranking, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia Key Companies Profiled ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH, Aurionpro Solutions Limited, Giesecke+Devrient GmbH, Glory Global Solutions, NTT DATA Corporation, Nucleus Software Exports Ltd., Oracle Corporation, Sopra Banking Software SA, The Sage Group plc, and Tietoevry

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global retail cash management market based on component, application, deployment mode, enterprise size and region. Based on component, the solution segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-thirds of the total market share, and is expected to continue its dominancy during the forecast period. However, the service segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on deployment mode, the on-premise segment held nearly three-fifths of the global market share in 2021. However, the cloud segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 17.3% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding over one-third of the total market. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period. Other regions discussed in the report include Europe and LAMEA.

Key Market Players:

ALVARA Digital Solutions GmbH

Aurionpro Solutions Limited

Giesecke+Devrient GmbH

Glory Global Solutions

Nucleus Software Exports Ltd.

Oracle Corporation

Sopra Banking Software SA

The Sage Group PLC

Tietoevry

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global retail cash management market forecast along with current & future trends to explain the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their impact analysis on global retail cash management trends is provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2031 is provided to determine the retail cash management market opportunity.

Retail Cash Management Market Key Segments:

By Component:

Solution

Service

By Application:

Balance & Transaction Reporting

Cash Flow Forecasting

Corporate Liquidity Management

Payables & Receivables

Others

By Deployment Mode:

On-Premise

Cloud

By Enterprise Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium Sized Enterprises

