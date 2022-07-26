GameFi Market Size by 2022-2028 with Opportunities, Challenges, Drivers, Trends, Types, Applications, Key Players, Regional Analysis

Pune, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GameFi market research report is an expert’s analysis that mainly includes companies, types, applications, regions, countries, etc. Also, the reports give an analysis on sales, revenue, trade, competition, investment, and forecast. GameFi market research covers COVID-19 impacts on the upstream, midstream and downstream industries. Also, this study offers detailed market estimates by emphasizing statistics on several aspects covers market dynamics like drivers, barriers, opportunities, threats, and industry news & trends.
Market split by Type can be divided into: -
- By ETH
- Based on Polygon
- Based on Ronin
- Based on FLOW
- Based on BSC
- Based on Near
- Based on WAX
Market split by Application can be divided into: -
- Finance
- Game
- Others
Market segment by Region/Country including: -
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina and Colombia etc.)
- Middle East & Africa (South Africa, UAE and Saudi Arabia etc.)
Leading players of GameFi include: -
- Ubisoft
- Sky Mavis
- Decentraland
- Mythical Games
- DAPPER LABS
- Forte
- Enjin
- Voxie Tactics
- Bright Star
- Sandbox
- FoundGame
- Splinterlands
- DACOCO
- MixMarvel
- ITAM Games
- Biscuit Labs
- Double Jump
- Immutable
- Altitude Games
- NOD Games
- Blockade Games
- Loom Network
- Lucid Sight
