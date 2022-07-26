Dmitry Lipkin Joins Halio Leadership Team as Vice President of Global Marketing

Hayward, Calif.,, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hayward, Calif., July 26, 2022 – Halio, designer of the world’s most beautiful and technologically advanced smart windows, announced the addition of Dmitry Lipkin to its leadership team as Vice President of Global Marketing. Mr. Lipkin brings over 27 years of high-tech marketing experience and strong industry relationships to the company.

“We’re excited to welcome Dmitry to the Halio leadership team, to spearhead our global marketing activities. He brings a wealth of high-tech marketing experience, having previously worked with some of the world’s biggest technology brands. His passion, creativity, and proven ability to execute, while focusing on building strong brand awareness and customer success, will enable him to make an immediate and lasting impact at Halio,” stated Halio’s CEO, Bruce Sohn.

Previously, Dmitry has led global marketing teams with companies such as NXP Semiconductors, Maxim Integrated, Applied Materials, and Flextronics. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from Hartwick College, and a Juris Doctor from Lincoln Law School of San Jose.

