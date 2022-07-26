Electrostatic Discharge (ESD) Films Market Size Worth $1.1 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 9.8%: AMR

Portland, OR, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market generated $460.40 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

The growing market for smart devices, the miniaturization of electronic devices, and presence of various standards guiding the safety of electrostatic discharge devices throughout handling and shipping drive the growth of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market. However, a lack of network infrastructure, data privacy concerns, lack of understanding, and other operational challenges & risks hamper the market growth. On the other hand, the emerging trend of smaller electronic devices is expected to generate potential opportunities for the market during the forecast period.

Download Sample PDF (200 Pages PDF with Insights): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17219

COVID-19 scenario:

Almost every component and semiconductor manufacturing facility was shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic, as governments around the world imposed a lockdown, resulting in a major decrease in the use of electrostatic discharge films.

Furthermore, the market for electrostatic discharge films experienced a decline through 2020, as enterprises postponed infrastructure investments, reduced production processes, or closed down their operations.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market based end user and region.

Based on end user, the consumer electronics & computer peripheral segment held the largest market share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the total market share, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the automotive industry segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.4% from 2022 to 2030.

Request the Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17219?reqfor=covid

Based on region, North America is contributed to the highest share in terms of revenue in 2021, holding around one-third of the total market share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share by 2030. Moreover, the Asia-Pacific region is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global electrostatic discharge (ESD) films market analyzed in the research include Smurfit Kappa Group, BASF, Desco Industries, DowDuPont, PPG Industries, TIP Corporation, Conductive Containers Inc., Elcom (UK) Ltd., Tandem Equipment Sales Inc., and Global Statclean Systems.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/electrostatic-discharge-esd-films-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.