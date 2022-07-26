Independent Bank Corporation Reports 2022 Second Quarter Results

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) reported second quarter 2022 net income of $13.0 million, or $0.61 per diluted share, versus net income of $12.4 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, in the prior- year period. For the six months ended June 30, 2022, the Company reported net income of $31.0 million, or $1.45 per diluted share, compared to net income of $34.4 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.



William B. (“Brad”) Kessel, the President and Chief Executive Officer of Independent Bank Corporation, commented: “I am pleased with our second quarter 2022 performance in which we generated strong core results with $3.1 million growth in net interest income, a 26 basis point expansion of our net interest margin on a linked quarter basis, and net growth in each category of loans and as well as growth in total deposits. In addition, our asset quality metrics continue to be very good, with a low level of past dues, low level of commercial watch credits, low level of non-performing assets, net loan recoveries for the quarter, and an allowance for credit losses to total loans of 1.47%. As we head into the second half of 2022, our focus will continue to be on the rotation of our earning asset mix out of lower yielding investments into higher yielding loans, growing our deposit base while managing our costs of funds, and controlling our expenses. While there exists much uncertainty in the marketplace, we are excited about the momentum we have in our markets and look forward to continuing these growth trends for the remainder of 2022.”

Highlights for the second quarter of 2022 include:

Increases in net income and diluted earnings per share of 4.9% and 8.9%, respectively, over the second quarter of 2021;

Net growth in portfolio loans of $254.8 million (or 34.0% annualized);

Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.10% and 15.68%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of 14.9% over the second quarter of 2021;

Continued strong asset quality metrics as evidenced by net loan recoveries during the quarter as well as a low level of non-performing loans and non-performing assets; and

The payment of a 22 cent per share dividend on common stock on May 16, 2022.

Highlights for the first six months of 2022 include:

Annualized return on average assets and average equity of 1.32% and 17.63%, respectively;

An increase in net interest income of $7.4 million or 12.0% over the first six months of 2021;

Net growth in portfolio loans of $353.8 million (or 24.6% annualized); and

Net growth in deposits, excluding brokered time deposits, of $136.4 million (or 6.7% annualized).

Significant items impacting comparable 2022 and 2021 results include the following:

Changes in the fair value due to price of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights (the “MSR Changes”) of $3.1 million ($0.12 per diluted share, after taxes) and $11.6 million ($0.43 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2022, respectively, as compared to a negative $2.4 million ($0.09 per diluted share, after taxes) and a positive $2.2 million ($0.08 per diluted share, after taxes) for the three- and six-months ended June 30, 2021, respectively.

Gain on sale of a branch facility in other income of $0.9 million dollars during the three- and six- months ended June 30, 2022.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to a credit of $1.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Net gains on mortgage loans was $1.3 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $9.1 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating Results

The Company’s net interest income totaled $36.1 million during the second quarter of 2022, an increase of $4.7 million, or 14.9% from the year-ago period, and up $3.1 million, or 9.3%, from the first quarter of 2022. The Company’s tax equivalent net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets (the “net interest margin”) was 3.26% during the second quarter of 2022, compared to 3.02% in the year-ago period, and 3.00% in the first quarter of 2022. The year-over-year quarterly increase in net interest income was due to an increase in average interest-earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin. Average interest-earning assets were $4.49 billion in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.22 billion in the year ago quarter and $4.49 billion in the first quarter of 2022.

For the first six months of 2022, net interest income totaled $69.1 million, an increase of $7.4 million, or 12.0% from the first six months in 2021. The Company’s net interest margin for the first six months of 2022 was 3.13% compared to 3.04% in 2021. The increase in net interest income for the first six months of 2022 compared to 2021 was also due to an increase in average interest- earning assets and an increase in the net interest margin.

Non-interest income totaled $14.6 million and $33.6 million, respectively, for the second quarter and first six months of 2022, compared to $14.8 million and $41.2 million in the respective comparable year ago periods. These changes were primarily due to variances in mortgage banking related revenues (net gains on mortgage loans and mortgage loan servicing, net).

Net gains on mortgage loans in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, were approximately $1.3 million and $9.1 million, respectively. For the first six months of 2022, net gains on mortgage loans totaled $2.1 million compared to $21.9 million in 2021. The decrease in net gains on mortgage loans was primarily due to lower profit margins on mortgage loan sales, a decrease in the volume of mortgage loans sold and fair value adjustments on the mortgage loan pipeline.

Mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $4.2 million and expense of $2.0 million in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. For the first six months of 2022 and 2021, mortgage loan servicing, net, generated income of $13.8 million and $3.2 million, respectively. The significant variances in mortgage loan servicing, net is primarily due to changes in the fair value of capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights associated with changes in mortgage loan interest rates and expected future prepayment levels. Mortgage loan servicing, net activity is summarized in the following table:

Three months ended Six months ended 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 6/30/2022 6/30/2021 (In thousands) Mortgage loan servicing, net: Revenue, net $ 2,124 $ 1,876 $ 4,207 $ 3,786 Fair value change due to price 3,120 (2,426 ) 11,572 2,214 Fair value change due to pay-downs (1,082 ) (1,412 ) (1,976 ) (2,795 ) Total $ 4,162 $ (1,962 ) $ 13,803 $ 3,205

Net gains (losses) on securities available for sale totaled a loss of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to zero in the prior year second quarter. The loss during the second quarter of 2022 was generally attributed to the divestiture of a group of securities as part of a balance sheet management strategy.

Other income in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, was $3.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively. The increase in other income was primarily attributed to the divestiture of bank real estate.

Non-interest expenses totaled $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2022, compared to $32.5 million in the year-ago period. For the first six months of 2022, non-interest expenses totaled $63.9 million versus $62.6 million in 2021. The year-to-date increases in non-interest expense are primarily due to increases in compensation and employee benefits and advertising that were partially offset by a decrease in conversion related expenses. The increase in compensation and employee benefits in 2022 is due to several factors including, wage increases that were generally effective at the start of the year, a decreased level of compensation that was deferred as direct origination costs (due to lower mortgage loan origination volume), an increase in commercial lending personnel and higher health care insurance costs.

The Company recorded an income tax expense of $2.9 million and $7.0 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2022, respectively. This compares to an income tax expense of $2.7 million and $7.8 million in the second quarter and first six months of 2021, respectively. The changes in income tax expense principally reflect changes in pre-tax earnings in 2022 relative to 2021.

Asset Quality

A breakdown of non-performing loans(1) by loan type is as follows:

6/30/2022 12/31/2021 6/30/2021 Loan Type (Dollars in thousands) Commercial $ 56 $ 62 $ 242 Mortgage 5,074 4,914 4,941 Installment 729 569 362 Sub total 5,859 5,545 5,545 Less - government guaranteed loans 1,360 435 427 Total non-performing loans $ 4,499 $ 5,110 $ 5,118 Ratio of non-performing loans to total portfolio loans 0.14 % 0.18 % 0.18 % Ratio of non-performing assets to total assets 0.10 % 0.11 % 0.12 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses to total non-performing loans 1064.30 % 924.70 % 897.34 % (1) Excludes loans that are classified as “troubled debt restructured” that are still performing.

The provision for credit losses was an expense of $2.4 million and a credit of $1.4 million in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The provision for credit losses was an expense of $0.8 million and a credit of $1.9 million in the first six months of 2022 and 2021, respectively. The quarterly increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of increases in pooled reserve allocations and the adjustment to allocations based on subjective factors due in part to loan portfolio growth. The year-to-date increase in the provision for credit losses in 2022 compared to 2021, was primarily the result of an increase in the adjustment to allocations based on the pooled reserves due in part to loan growth that was partially offset by a decrease in the adjustment to subjective factors due in part to expected reduction in risk related to COVID-19. The Company recorded loan net recoveries of $0.04 million and loan net recoveries of $0.60 million in the second quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively. At June 30, 2022, the allowance for credit losses totaled $47.9 million, or 1.47% of total portfolio loans compared to $47.3 million, or 1.63% of total portfolio loans at December 31, 2021.



Balance Sheet, Liquidity and Capital

Total assets were $4.83 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $121.5 million from December 31, 2021. Loans, excluding loans held for sale, were $3.26 billion at June 30, 2022, compared to $2.91 billion at December 31, 2021. Deposits totaled $4.29 billion at June 30, 2022, an increase of $173.5 million from December 31, 2021. This increase is primarily due to growth in non-interest bearing, interest-bearing checking, reciprocal and brokered time deposit account balances.

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $59.5 million at June 30, 2022, versus $109.5 million at December 31, 2021. Securities available for sale (“AFS”) totaled $859.7 million at June 30, 2022, versus $1.41 billion at December 31, 2021. The decrease in securities AFS is primarily due to the transfer of $391.6 million of securities AFS to held to maturity on April 1, 2022.

Total shareholders’ equity was $331.1 million at June 30, 2022, or 6.86% of total assets compared to $398.5 million or 8.47% at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity totaled $300.0 million at June 30, 2022, or $14.25 per share compared to $366.8 million or $17.33 per share at December 31, 2021. The decrease in shareholder equity as well as tangible common equity are primarily the result of a decline in accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) related to unrealized losses on securities available for sale. The Company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Independent Bank, remains significantly above “well capitalized” for regulatory purposes with the following ratios:

Well Capitalized Regulatory Capital Ratios 6/30/2022 12/31/2021 Minimum Tier 1 capital to average total assets 8.49 % 8.57 % 5.00 % Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets 11.02 % 11.80 % 6.50 % Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets 11.02 % 11.80 % 8.00 % Total capital to risk-weighted assets 12.26 % 13.05 % 10.00 %

Share Repurchase Plan

On December 18, 2021, the Board of Directors of the Company authorized the 2022 share repurchase plan. Under the terms of the 2022 share repurchase plan, the Company is authorized to purchase up to 1,100,000 shares, or approximately 5% of its then outstanding common stock. The repurchase plan is authorized to last through December 31, 2022. For the first six months of 2022, the Company repurchased 181,586 shares at a weighted average price of $22.08 per share.

Earnings Conference Call

Brad Kessel, President and CEO, Gavin A. Mohr, CFO and Joel Rahn, EVP – Commercial Banking will review the quarterly results in a conference call for investors and analysts beginning at 11:00 am ET on Tuesday, July 26, 2022.

To participate in the live conference call, please dial 1-844-200-6205 (Access Code # 397649). Also, the conference call will be accessible through an audio webcast with user-controlled slides via the following site/URL: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/739908773

A playback of the call can be accessed by dialing 1-866-813-9403 (Access Code # 656335). The replay will be available through August 2, 2022.

About Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) is a Michigan-based bank holding company with total assets of approximately $4.8 billion. Founded as First National Bank of Ionia in 1864, Independent Bank Corporation operates a branch network across Michigan's Lower Peninsula through one state-chartered bank subsidiary. This subsidiary (Independent Bank) provides a full range of financial services, including commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments and insurance. Independent Bank Corporation is committed to providing exceptional personal service and value to its customers, stockholders and the communities it serves.

For more information, please visit our Web site at: IndependentBank.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Independent Bank Corporation. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on the information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. These forward-looking statements cover, among other things, anticipated future revenue and expenses and the future plans and prospects of Independent Bank Corporation. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely affecting Independent Bank Corporation, its customers, counterparties, employees, and second-party service providers, and the ultimate extent of the impacts on its business, financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is uncertain. Continued deterioration in general business and economic conditions or turbulence in domestic or global financial markets could adversely affect Independent Bank Corporation’s revenues and the values of its assets and liabilities, reduce the availability of funding from certain financial institutions, lead to a tightening of credit, and increase stock price volatility. In addition, changes to statutes, regulations, or regulatory policies or practices could affect Independent Bank Corporation in substantial and unpredictable ways. Independent Bank Corporation’s results could also be adversely affected by changes in interest rates; further increases in unemployment rates; deterioration in the credit quality of its loan portfolios or in the value of the collateral securing those loans; deterioration in the value of its investment securities; legal and regulatory developments; litigation; increased competition from both banks and non-banks; changes in the level of tariffs and other trade policies of the United States and its global trading partners; changes in customer behavior and preferences; breaches in data security; failures to safeguard personal information; effects of mergers and acquisitions and related integration; effects of critical accounting policies and judgments; and management’s ability to effectively manage credit risk, market risk, operational risk, compliance risk, strategic risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and reputation risk.

Certain risks and important factors that could affect Independent Bank Corporation's future results are identified in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other reports filed with the SEC, including among other things under the heading “Risk Factors” in such Annual Report on Form 10-K. Any forward- looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Independent Bank Corporation undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether to reflect events or circumstances, after the date on which the statement is made, to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, or otherwise.

INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 (unaudited) (In thousands, except share amounts) Assets Cash and due from banks $ 56,516 $ 51,069 Interest bearing deposits 2,970 58,404 Cash and Cash Equivalents 59,486 109,473 Securities available for sale 859,704 1,412,830 Securities held to maturity (fair value of $359,701 at June 30, 2022 and zero at December 31, 2021) 381,608 - Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 17,653 18,427 Loans held for sale, carried at fair value 31,400 55,470 Loans held for sale, carried at lower of cost or fair value - 34,811 Loans Commercial 1,329,198 1,203,581 Mortgage 1,284,169 1,139,659 Installment 645,483 561,805 Total Loans 3,258,850 2,905,045 Allowance for credit losses (47,883 ) (47,252 ) Net Loans 3,210,967 2,857,793 Other real estate and repossessed assets 508 245 Property and equipment, net 36,148 36,404 Bank-owned life insurance 55,088 55,279 Capitalized mortgage loan servicing rights, carried at fair value 39,477 26,232 Other intangibles 2,871 3,336 Goodwill 28,300 28,300 Accrued income and other assets 102,999 66,140 Total Assets $ 4,826,209 $ 4,704,740 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Non-interest bearing $ 1,357,824 $ 1,321,601 Savings and interest-bearing checking 1,961,124 1,897,487 Reciprocal 615,204 586,626 Time 316,425 308,438 Brokered time 39,997 2,938 Total Deposits 4,290,574 4,117,090 Other borrowings 25,507 30,009 Subordinated debt 39,395 39,357 Subordinated debentures 39,626 39,592 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 99,973 80,208 Total Liabilities 4,495,075 4,306,256 Shareholders’ Equity Preferred stock, no par value, 200,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding - - Common stock, no par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized; issued and outstanding: 21,049,218 shares at June 30, 2022 and 21,171,036 shares at December 31, 2021 319,885 323,401 Retained earnings 96,252 74,582 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (85,003 ) 501 Total Shareholders’ Equity 331,134 398,484 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 4,826,209 $ 4,704,740





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Consolidated Statements of Operations Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 (unaudited) Interest Income (In thousands, except per share amounts) Interest and fees on loans $ 31,454 $ 28,418 $ 28,091 $ 59,872 $ 56,196 Interest on securities Taxable 4,950 4,552 3,656 9,502 6,452 Tax-exempt 1,746 1,554 1,544 3,300 2,928 Other investments 214 217 208 431 425 Total Interest Income 38,364 34,741 33,499 73,105 66,001 Interest Expense Deposits 1,216 767 1,142 1,983 2,398 Other borrowings and subordinated debt and debentures 1,087 973 964 2,060 1,926 Total Interest Expense 2,303 1,740 2,106 4,043 4,324 Net Interest Income 36,061 33,001 31,393 69,062 61,677 Provision for credit losses 2,379 (1,573 ) (1,425 ) 806 (1,899 ) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 33,682 34,574 32,818 68,256 63,576 Non-interest Income Interchange income 3,422 3,082 3,453 6,504 6,502 Service charges on deposit accounts 3,096 2,957 2,318 6,053 4,234 Net gains (losses) on assets Mortgage loans 1,253 835 9,091 2,088 21,919 Securities available for sale (345 ) 70 - (275 ) 1,416 Mortgage loan servicing, net 4,162 9,641 (1,962 ) 13,803 3,205 Other 3,044 2,363 1,871 5,407 3,901 Total Non-interest Income 14,632 18,948 14,771 33,580 41,177 Non-interest Expense Compensation and employee benefits 19,882 20,130 19,883 40,012 38,405 Data processing 2,644 2,216 2,576 4,860 4,950 Occupancy, net 2,077 2,543 2,153 4,620 4,496 Interchange expense 1,262 1,011 1,201 2,273 2,149 Furniture, fixtures and equipment 1,042 1,045 1,034 2,087 2,037 Communications 762 757 777 1,519 1,658 Advertising 560 680 164 1,240 653 Loan and collection 647 559 859 1,206 1,618 FDIC deposit insurance 457 522 307 979 637 Legal and professional 479 493 522 972 1,021 Costs (recoveries) related to unfunded lending commitments 649 (355 ) 26 294 (6 ) Conversion related expenses 6 44 1,143 50 1,361 Net (gains) losses on other real estate and repossessed assets (141 ) (55 ) 6 (196 ) (174 ) Other 2,108 1,860 1,885 3,968 3,752 Total Non-interest Expense 32,434 31,450 32,536 63,884 62,557 Income Before Income Tax 15,880 22,072 15,053 37,952 42,196 Income tax expense 2,879 4,105 2,665 6,984 7,771 Net Income $ 13,001 $ 17,967 $ 12,388 $ 30,968 $ 34,425 Net Income Per Common Share Basic $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.57 $ 1.47 $ 1.58 Diluted $ 0.61 $ 0.84 $ 0.56 $ 1.45 $ 1.56





INDEPENDENT BANK CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES Selected Financial Data June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (unaudited) (Dollars in thousands except per share data) Three Months Ended Net interest income $ 36,061 $ 33,001 $ 34,285 $ 33,803 $ 31,393 Provision for credit losses 2,379 (1,573 ) 630 (659 ) (1,425 ) Non-interest income 14,632 18,948 15,771 19,695 14,771 Non-interest expense 32,434 31,450 33,954 34,512 32,536 Income before income tax 15,880 22,072 15,472 19,645 15,053 Income tax expense 2,879 4,105 2,964 3,683 2,665 Net income $ 13,001 $ 17,967 $ 12,508 $ 15,962 $ 12,388 Basic earnings per share $ 0.62 $ 0.85 $ 0.59 $ 0.74 $ 0.57 Diluted earnings per share 0.61 0.84 0.58 0.73 0.56 Cash dividend per share 0.22 0.22 0.21 0.21 0.21 Average shares outstanding 21,070,266 21,191,860 21,256,367 21,515,669 21,749,654 Average diluted shares outstanding 21,266,476 21,398,128 21,473,963 21,726,346 21,966,829 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.10 % 1.54 % 1.07 % 1.40 % 1.12 % Return on average equity 15.68 19.38 12.61 15.93 12.78 Efficiency ratio(1) 62.50 59.62 66.68 63.47 69.24 As a Percent of Average Interest-Earning Assets(1) Interest income 3.47 % 3.16 % 3.30 % 3.37 % 3.22 % Interest expense 0.21 0.16 0.17 0.19 0.20 Net interest income 3.26 3.00 3.13 3.18 3.02 Average Balances Loans $ 3,145,095 $ 2,980,098 $ 2,957,985 $ 2,903,700 $ 2,859,544 Securities 1,312,934 1,407,225 1,367,038 1,317,382 1,274,556 Total earning assets 4,493,714 4,492,757 4,433,400 4,296,662 4,223,570 Total assets 4,758,960 4,721,205 4,654,491 4,513,774 4,434,760 Deposits 4,221,047 4,158,528 4,069,901 3,934,937 3,879,715 Interest bearing liabilities 3,005,103 2,950,337 2,863,057 2,740,444 2,674,425 Shareholders' equity 332,610 376,010 393,477 397,542 388,780 End of Period Capital Tangible common equity ratio 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % 8.21 % Average equity to average assets 6.99 7.96 8.45 8.81 8.77 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 $ 18.30 Tangible common equity per share of common stock 14.25 15.31 17.33 17.27 16.82 Total shares outstanding 21,049,218 21,168,230 21,171,036 21,321,092 21,632,912 Selected Balances Loans $ 3,258,850 $ 3,004,065 $ 2,905,045 $ 2,883,978 $ 2,814,559 Securities 1,241,312 1,400,137 1,412,830 1,348,378 1,330,660 Total earning assets 4,170,577 4,514,590 4,484,987 4,405,189 4,246,410 Total assets 4,826,209 4,761,983 4,704,740 4,622,340 4,461,272 Deposits 4,290,574 4,205,498 4,117,090 4,012,068 3,862,466 Interest bearing liabilities 2,997,883 2,956,736 2,865,090 2,784,554 2,633,747 Shareholders' equity 331,134 355,449 398,484 400,031 395,974 (1) Presented on a fully tax equivalent basis assuming a marginal tax rate of 21%.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Independent Bank Corporation

Independent Bank Corporation believes non-GAAP measures are meaningful because they reflect adjustments commonly made by management, investors, regulators and analysts to evaluate the adequacy of common equity and performance trends. Tangible common equity is used by the Company to measure the quality of capital.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Net Interest Margin, Fully Taxable Equivalent ("FTE") Net interest income $ 36,061 $ 31,393 $ 69,062 $ 61,677 Add: taxable equivalent adjustment 481 478 963 882 Net interest income - taxable equivalent $ 36,542 $ 31,871 $ 70,025 $ 62,559 Net interest margin (GAAP)(1) 3.21 % 2.98 % 3.09 % 3.00 % Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.26 % 3.02 % 3.13 % 3.04 % (1) Annualized.





Tangible Common Equity Ratio June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2021 2021 (Dollars in thousands) Common shareholders' equity $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 $ 395,974 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,871 3,104 3,336 3,579 3,821 Tangible common equity $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 $ 363,853 Total assets $ 4,826,209 $ 4,761,983 $ 4,704,740 $ 4,622,340 $ 4,461,272 Less: Goodwill 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 28,300 Other intangibles 2,871 3,104 3,336 3,579 3,821 Tangible assets $ 4,795,038 $ 4,730,579 $ 4,673,104 $ 4,590,461 $ 4,429,151 Common equity ratio 6.86 % 7.46 % 8.47 % 8.65 % 8.88 % Tangible common equity ratio 6.26 % 6.85 % 7.85 % 8.02 % 8.21 % Tangible Common Equity per Share of Common Stock: Common shareholders' equity $ 331,134 $ 355,449 $ 398,484 $ 400,031 $ 395,974 Tangible common equity $ 299,963 $ 324,045 $ 366,848 $ 368,152 $ 363,853 Shares of common stock outstanding (in thousands) 21,049 21,168 21,171 21,321 21,633 Common shareholders' equity per share of common stock $ 15.73 $ 16.79 $ 18.82 $ 18.76 $ 18.30 Tangible common equity per share of common stock $ 14.25 $ 15.31 $ 17.33 $ 17.27 $ 16.82

The tangible common equity ratio removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from capital and total assets. Tangible common equity per share of common stock removes the effect of goodwill and other intangible assets from common shareholders’ equity per share of common stock.