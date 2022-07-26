ORYZON Collaborates with the CMT Research Foundation in the US

To explore Oryzon’s HDAC6 inhibitors on Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease

CMTRF to provide funding for in vivo efficacy tests in CMT preclinical model

MADRID and BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oryzon Genomics, S.A. (ISIN Code: ES0167733015, ORY), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company leveraging epigenetics to develop therapies in diseases with strong unmet medical need, announced today the start of a preclinical collaboration with the CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF), a U.S.-based patient-led, non-profit organization focused on delivering treatments and cures for Charcot-Marie-Tooth (CMT) disease, to explore Oryzon’s histone deacetylase 6 (HDAC6) inhibitors.

CMT is a progressive, degenerative disease involving the peripheral nerves. It affects one in 2,500 people (about the same prevalence as multiple sclerosis), including 150,000 Americans and more than 3 million people around the world. It is one of the most prevalent conditions among rare diseases and currently lacks effective treatments or cures. CMT is caused by a variety of genetic mutations. CMT1A is the most prevalent of all, accounting for approximately half of all people with CMT.

HDAC6 inhibitors have been previously described as potentially effective treatments for CMT. Oryzon has recently completed an HDAC6 discovery program leading to the selection of two potential preclinical candidates with promising efficacy, selectivity and safety. Under this collaboration, CMTRF will be financing a series of in vivo tests with Oryzon’s HDAC6 candidates in a murine model of CMT1A, which reliably recapitulates many of the symptoms of this condition in humans.

Dr. Jordi Xaus, Oryzon’s CSO, said: “CMT is the most promising indication for our HDAC6 precandidates. CMTRF is the perfect ally to explore our compounds in this indication, as it has a strong connection with the CMT patient community, a very experienced Scientific Advisory Board and a strong commitment to finding treatments for CMT. We are delighted to start this collaboration. If the results are positive, our HDAC6 program would be closer to clinical development and to offering hope to CMT patients. This program would become our second epigenetic program in nervous diseases.”

"We are excited to collaborate with Oryzon on this important project," said Cleary Simpson, CEO of the CMT Research Foundation. "HDAC6 inhibitors are promising as potential therapeutics for several forms of CMT, including the most common form—CMT1A. With funding from the CMT Research Fountation, Oryzon will be able to rapidly test their newly discovered HDAC6 inhibitors in CMT1A model mice, paving the pathway for further development. People with CMT currently have no effective treatments or cures, and we believe this project has the potential to change that for millions of families.”

The CMT Research Foundation (CMTRF) is focused solely on delivering treatments and cures for CMT. Founded by two patients who are driven to expedite drug delivery to people who live with CMT globally, the organization funds research for drug development. The 501(c)(3) federal tax-exempt organization is supported by personal and corporate financial gifts.

About Oryzon

Founded in 2000 in Barcelona, Spain, Oryzon (ISIN Code: ES0167733015) is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company considered as the European leader in epigenetics. Oryzon has one of the strongest portfolios in the field, with two LSD1 inhibitors, iadademstat and vafidemstat, in Phase II clinical trials, and other pipeline assets directed against other epigenetic targets. In addition, Oryzon has a strong platform for biomarker identification and target validation for a variety of malignant and neurological diseases. For more information, visit www.oryzon.com

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains, or may contain, forward-looking information and statements about Oryzon, including financial projections and estimates and their underlying assumptions, statements regarding plans, objectives and expectations with respect to future operations, capital expenditures, synergies, products and services, and statements regarding future performance. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally identified by the words “expects,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates” and similar expressions. Although Oryzon believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors and holders of Oryzon shares are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Oryzon that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. These risks and uncertainties include those discussed or identified in the documents sent by Oryzon to the Spanish Comisión Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV), which are accessible to the public. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and have not been reviewed by the auditors of Oryzon. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they were made. All subsequent oral or written forward-looking statements attributable to Oryzon or any of its members, directors, officers, employees or any persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statement above. All forward-looking statements included herein are based on information available to Oryzon on the date hereof. Except as required by applicable law, Oryzon does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward‐looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release is not an offer of securities for sale in the United States or any other jurisdiction. Oryzon’s securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration. Any public offering of Oryzon’s securities to be made in the United States will be made by means of a prospectus that may be obtained from Oryzon or the selling security holder, as applicable, that will contain detailed information about Oryzon and management, as well as financial statements.