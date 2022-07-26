Solution Tree Selects Chief Marketing Officer

Bloomington, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solution Tree, a leading educational publisher and professional development provider, announced today the selection of Calvin L. Daniels as chief marketing officer.

Daniels brings more than 20 years of marketing and brand management experience to Solution Tree, including 12 years at Eli Lilly and Company, where he oversaw multichannel consumer marketing and execution strategies for some of the company’s largest brands. From 2014 to 2019, Daniels led strategic consumer marketing development for Lilly US immunology assets, a role that included bottom-up budget development, securing leadership alignment, and fiscally responsible management of the spend. He also served as director of customer marketing for Roche and, most recently, as the customer experience marketing lead for global pharmaceutical company UCB.

As Solution Tree’s CMO, Daniels will lead and drive the company’s enterprise marketing strategy and develop and implement a corporate strategic marketing plan that addresses all products, content, partners, distribution channels and customer touchpoints.

“Calvin brings a comprehensive understanding and demonstrated performance of highly successful full-spectrum marketing, branding, and communications initiatives,” said Solution Tree president Ed Ackerman. “That deep well of knowledge makes him a tremendous asset and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Daniels and his team will drive continuous improvement, increase efficiencies, and develop new marketing capabilities for Solution Tree and Marzano Resources.