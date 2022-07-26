Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings

Second Quarter 2022 Results:



Total revenue increased 2% from Q2 2021 or 13% linked-quarter annualized





Net interest income (tax-equivalent) increased 6% from Q2 2021





No provision for loan losses, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $600 thousand from Q2 2021





Total loans increased $12.5 million, or 12% linked-quarter annualized





Nonperforming assets were 0.03% of total assets at June 30, 2022



AUBURN, Ala., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (Nasdaq: AUBN) reported net earnings of $1.8 million, or $0.51 per share, for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $2.3 million, or $0.65 per share, for the second quarter of 2021. Net earnings for the first six months of 2022 were $3.9 million, or $1.10 per share, compared to $4.3 million, or $1.21 per share, for the first six months of 2021.

“The Company’s second quarter results reflect another solid quarter. Asset quality remains strong, while recent Federal Reserve rate increases and balance sheet growth contributed to the overall increase in revenue,” said Robert W. Dumas, Chairman, President and CEO.

“With our strong base of core deposits, rising interest rates should continue to drive revenue growth in the second half of 2022,” continued Mr. Dumas.

Total revenue increased approximately 2% in the second quarter of 2022, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to net interest income growth.

Net interest income (tax-equivalent) was $6.5 million for the second quarter of 2022, a 6% increase compared to $6.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to balance sheet growth and recent increases in market interest rates. The Federal Reserve increased the target federal funds range by 25 basis points on March 17, 2022, 50 basis points on May 5 and 75 basis points on June 16. A further increase in this target range is anticipated at the Federal Reserve Open Market Committee July 2022 meeting, and further increases are possible if inflation remains elevated. Net interest margin (tax-equivalent) was 2.60% in the second quarter of 2022 and 2021.

At June 30, 2022, the Company’s allowance for loan losses was $4.7 million, or 1.07% of total loans, compared to $4.9 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at December 31, 2021, and $5.1 million, or 1.12% of total loans, at June 30, 2021.

The Company had no provision for loan losses during the second quarter of 2022, compared to a negative provision for loan losses of $0.6 million during the second quarter of 2021. The provision for loan losses is based upon various estimates and judgments, including the absolute level of loans, economic conditions, credit quality and the amount of net charge-offs.

Noninterest income was $0.8 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in noninterest income was primarily due to a decrease in mortgage lending income of $0.2 million as refinance activity slowed in our primary market area, as market interest rates on mortgage loans increased.

Noninterest expense was $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $4.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in noninterest expense was primarily due to an increase in net occupancy and equipment expense of $0.3 million related to the Company’s new headquarters, which opened in June 2022.

Income tax expense was $0.4 million for the second quarter of 2022, compared to $0.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The Company’s effective tax rate for the second quarter of 2022 was 16.77%, compared to 18.06% in the second quarter of 2021. This decrease was primarily due to an income tax benefit related to a New Markets Tax Credit investment funded in the fourth quarter of 2021. The Company’s effective income tax rate is principally impacted by tax-exempt earnings from the Company’s investments in municipal securities, bank-owned life insurance, and New Markets Tax Credits.

At June 30, 2022, the Company's consolidated stockholders' equity was $76.1 million or $21.68 per share, compared to $103.7 million, or $29.46 per share, at December 31, 2021, and $106.0 million, or $29.91 per share, at June 30, 2021. The decrease from December 31, 2021 was primarily driven by an other comprehensive loss due to the change in unrealized gains/losses on securities available-for-sale, net of tax, in the first six months of 2022, of $29.3 million. The increase in the unrealized loss on securities was primarily due to increases in market interest rates. These unrealized losses do not affect the Bank’s capital for regulatory capital purposes.

The Company paid cash dividends of $0.265 per share in the second quarter of 2022, an increase of 2% from the same period in 2021. The Company’s share repurchases of $0.3 million since December 31, 2021 resulted in 10,640 fewer outstanding common shares at June 30, 2022. At June 30, 2022, the Bank’s regulatory capital ratios were well above the minimum amounts required to be “well capitalized” under current regulatory standards.

About Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (the “Company”) is the parent company of AuburnBank (the “Bank”), with total assets of approximately $1.1 billion. The Bank is an Alabama state-chartered bank that is a member of the Federal Reserve System, which has operated continuously since 1907. Both the Company and the Bank are headquartered in Auburn, Alabama. The Bank conducts its business in East Alabama, including Lee County and surrounding areas. The Bank operates eight full-service branches in Auburn, Opelika, Valley, and Notasulga, Alabama. The Bank also operates loan production offices in Auburn and Phenix City, Alabama. Additional information about the Company and the Bank may be found by visiting www.auburnbank.com.

Cautionary Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, without limitation, statements about future financial and operating results, costs and revenues, the continuing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related government, Federal Reserve monetary and regulatory actions, including the continuing effects of pandemic-related economic stimulus and economic conditions generally and in our markets, loan demand, mortgage lending activity, changes in the mix of our earning assets (including those generating tax exempt income) and our deposit and wholesale liabilities, net interest margin, yields on earning assets, securities valuations and performance, effects of inflation, including related tightening of monetary policies and increases in the Federal Reserve’s target federal funds rate, interest rates (generally and those applicable to our assets and liabilities) and changes in asset values as a result of interest rate changes, noninterest income, loan performance, loan deferrals and modifications, nonperforming assets, other real estate owned, provision for loan losses, charge-offs, other-than-temporary impairments, collateral values, credit quality, asset sales, insurance claims, and market trends, as well as statements with respect to our objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements, with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, achievements, or financial condition of the Company or the Bank to be materially different from future results, performance, achievements, or financial condition expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. You should not expect us to update any forward-looking statements.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, together with those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and otherwise in our other SEC reports and filings.

Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). The attached financial highlights include certain designated net interest income amounts presented on a tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP financial measure, and the presentation and calculation of the efficiency ratio, a non-GAAP measure. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures in its analysis of the Company’s performance and believes the presentation of net interest income on a tax-equivalent basis provides comparability of net interest income from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and facilitates comparability within the industry. Similarly, the efficiency ratio is a common measure that facilitates comparability with other financial institutions. Although the Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance investors’ understanding of its business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. Along with the attached financial highlights, the Company provides reconciliations between the GAAP financial measures and these non-GAAP financial measures.

Reports Second Quarter Net Earnings/page 4 Financial Highlights (unaudited) Quarter ended June 30, Six months ended ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2022 2021 2022 2021 Results of Operations Net interest income (a) $ 6,484 $ 6,093 $ 12,674 $ 12,150 Less: tax-equivalent adjustment 110 118 222 238 Net interest income (GAAP) 6,374 5,975 12,452 11,912 Noninterest income 848 1,131 1,756 2,313 Total revenue 7,222 7,106 14,208 14,225 Provision for loan losses — (600 ) (250 ) (600 ) Noninterest expense 5,058 4,916 9,959 9,606 Income tax expense 363 504 617 927 Net earnings $ 1,801 $ 2,286 $ 3,882 $ 4,292 Per share data: Basic and diluted net earnings: $ 0.51 $ 0.65 $ 1.10 $ 1.21 Cash dividends declared $ 0.265 $ 0.26 $ 0.53 $ 0.52 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic and diluted 3,513,353 3,554,871 3,515,991 3,560,554 Shares outstanding, at period end 3,509,940 3,545,855 3,509,940 3,545,855 Book value $ 21.68 $ 29.91 $ 21.68 $ 29.91 Common stock price: High $ 33.57 $ 38.90 $ 34.49 $ 48.00 Low 27.04 34.50 27.04 34.50 Period-end: 27.04 35.46 27.04 35.46 To earnings ratio 12.52 x 15.22 x 12.52 x

15.22 x To book value 125 % 119 % 125 % 119 % Performance ratios: Return on average equity (annualized) 8.26 % 8.74 % 8.10 % 8.04 % Return on average assets (annualized) 0.66 % 0.91 % 0.70 % 0.86 % Dividend payout ratio 51.96 % 40.00 % 48.18 % 42.98 % Other financial data: Net interest margin (a) 2.60 % 2.60 % 2.51 % 2.63 % Effective income tax rate 16.77 % 18.06 % 13.71 % 17.76 % Efficiency ratio (b) 68.99 % 68.05 % 69.02 % 66.42 % Asset Quality: Nonperforming assets: Nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans $ 359 $ 628 $ 359 $ 628 Total nonperforming assets $ 359 $ 628 $ 359 $ 628 Net recoveries $ (58 ) $ (25 ) $ (27 ) $ (89 ) Allowance for loan losses as a % of: Loans 1.07 % 1.12 % 1.07 % 1.12 % Nonperforming loans 1,314 % 813 % 1,314 % 813 % Nonperforming assets as a % of: Loans and other real estate owned 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.14 % Total assets 0.03 % 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.06 % Nonperforming loans as a % of total loans 0.08 % 0.14 % 0.08 % 0.14 % Annualized net recoveries as a % of average loans (0.05 )% (0.02 )% (0.01 )% (0.04 )% Selected average balances: Securities $ 427,426 $ 370,582 $ 431,240 $ 361,855 Loans, net of unearned income 428,612 460,672 434,131 462,040 Total assets 1,092,759 1,005,041 1,103,523 992,940 Total deposits 999,867 894,757 1,001,620 879,063 Total stockholders' equity $ 87,247 $ 104,591 $ 95,822 $ 106,729 Selected period end balances: Securities $ 429,220 $ 384,865 $ 429,220 $ 384,865 Loans, net of unearned income 440,872 456,984 440,872 456,984 Allowance for loan losses 4,716 5,107 4,716 5,107 Total assets 1,084,251 1,036,232 1,084,251 1,036,232 Total deposits 1,002,698 923,462 1,002,698 923,462 Total stockholders' equity $ 76,107 $ 106,043 $ 76,107 $ 106,043 (a) Tax equivalent. See “Explanation of Certain Unaudited Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited).” (b) Efficiency ratio is the result of noninterest expense divided by the sum of noninterest income and tax-equivalent net interest income. See "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Measures (unaudited)" below.



