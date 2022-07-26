HUMAN Names Climb Channel Solutions as Preferred Distributor

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) was named preferred distributor with HUMAN’s enterprise defense platform enabling resellers to round out their security stack.



“With a full suite of products focused on defending customer data and exposure to fraudulent activity Climb Channel Solutions is proud to be named HUMAN’s preferred distributor,” says Dale Foster, CEO at Climb. “The IT channel will soon be leaning on HUMAN’s products and solutions to help detect fraud within security, inventory, account management, and even marketing.”

Recent reports have indicated that 77% of all digital attacks are bot-based, and bots and cybercriminals become increasingly sophisticated year after year. Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 15 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with unmatched visibility into fraudulent activity across the internet. HUMAN achieves this scale with a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: BotGuard for Applications, BotGuard for Growth Marketing, MediaGuard, and Bot Insights Services. As new partners and enterprises leverage the HUMAN Defense Platform, they benefit collectively from HUMAN’s Modern Defense Strategy, which is built on best-in-class visibility and network effect powered by collective protection and disruptions.

“We are thrilled to add Climb Channel Solutions as our preferred distribution partner for North America as we continue to build HUMAN’s channel ecosystem,” said HUMAN Vice President of Channel Sales Ron Wagner. “Climb’s expertise as a value-added distributor along with their focus on emerging and disruptive technology makes them an ideal partner. We look forward to working with Climb and their vast network of resellers to realize HUMAN’s mission of safeguarding the integrity of the internet from bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human.”

Those interested in distribution services and solutions should contact Climb by phone at +1.800.847.7078 (US), or +1.888.523.7777 (Canada), or by email at sales@climbcs.com

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that safeguards enterprises and internet platforms from sophisticated bot attacks and fraud to keep digital experiences human. Our modern defense strategy is enabled by internet visibility, network effect powered by collective protection, and disruptions, enabling enterprises to increase ROI and trust while decreasing customer friction, data contamination, and cybersecurity exposure. Today we verify the humanity of more than 15 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who’s Real, visit www.humansecurity.com

About Climb Channel Solutions and Wayside Technology Group

Climb Channel Solutions is a global specialty IT distributor for emerging technology vendors with solutions for Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud and Software & ALM. Climb provides vendors access to thousands of VARs, MSPs, CSPs and other resellers. Climb holds an IT-70 GSA contract vehicle that provides resellers and vendors with a competitive edge within the Public Sector. Climb is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG). Read more at www.climbcs.com , call 1- 800-847-7078, and follow us on LinkedIn.

