Electronic Coating Technologies Introduces Parylene Coatings

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electronic Coating Technologies (ECT), a leading provider of protective materials and application services for the electronics industry is pleased to announce parylene coating services will now be offered out of the Clifton Park, New York location to serve North American markets.



For over 25 years, ECT has been offering material distribution and turn-key application services to help customers protect their electronics. The quantity and sophistication of printed circuit boards (PCBs) used in complex devices that withstand harsh environments has grown significantly in recent years. Parylene conformal coatings utilize a unique chemical vapor deposition process to protect electronics by providing a uniform micron-thin, pin-hole free film that is completely resistant to water and harsh chemical environments.

ECT will continue to deliver a total service approach with its new parylene coating service, working together with customers from project conception to delivery. Our in-house, dedicated parylene specialist brings over 22 years of processing expertise to ensure rapid turnaround and exceptional quality. ECT operating in accordance with industry standards IPC-A-610G and J-STD001G and is an ITAR, ISO 90001:2015 and new accredited ISO 13485:2016 certified facility.

“I am excited to expand ECT’s conformal coating capabilities. We will focus on applying parylene C and N as a premier coating to fully encapsulate multi-faceted surfaces for high value applications,” said Mike Charlton, Managing Director. “With this new capability and new ISO 13485 certification, we can protect the most critical PCB components in the aerospace and defense, automotive, and medical markets.”

About ECT

Electronic Coating Technologies provides expertise in protective materials and application services within the electronic technology sectors. Service and solutions are provided for the aerospace and military, automotive, consumer and industrial, power, and renewable energy, and medical industries. For additional information on ECT, visit electroniccoating.com or call us at 1-877-262-8328.

