Snyk Unveils Snyk Cloud, the Industry's First Developer-Centric Cloud Security Solution

BOSTON, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AWS re:Inforce (Booth #408) -- Snyk , the leader in developer security, today unveiled Snyk Cloud , announcing the launch of the industry's first comprehensive Cloud Security Solution designed by and for developers.



This latest development was made possible by the acquisition of Fugue earlier this year. Thoughtfully designed with global DevSecOps teams in mind, Snyk’s Cloud Security solution unites and extends existing products Snyk Infrastructure as Code and Snyk Container with Fugue’s leading cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities. These elements are now powerfully combined to realize a fully featured cloud security solution that allows today’s modern developers to continue their rapid pace of innovation securely.

The Snyk Cloud product extends the company’s existing Developer Security Platform in a significant way, allowing more companies to embrace DevSecOps and spark further effective collaboration between their developer, operations, security and compliance teams. Instead of grappling to patch together multiple, incompatible cloud and application security solutions, ultimately leading to a fragmented view of application security in the cloud, global developers now have the ability to take full ownership of their infrastructure. At the same time, their security counterparts can define and operate a consistent cloud security posture across the entire software development lifecycle (SDLC).

With the digital era’s ever rising need for innovation speed, siloed application and cloud security tools that focus on detecting issues after deployment are too slow and risky, creating growing tension between developer and security teams. With the addition of Snyk Cloud, Snyk customers will now be the first to benefit from a unified platform and policy engine that equips them to create secure deployments via an unmatched feedback loop – from code to cloud and back to code – securing their cloud before deployment and maintaining its secure integrity while running as well as then assessing and prioritizing the precise places to provide fixes back in the code. In fact, over the past year, Snyk customers have reported that they improve their security risk posture by more than 60% by reducing the time it takes to find and fix vulnerabilities.

“Snyk’s developer-first approach disrupted the application security industry and we’re now aiming to apply many of those lessons learned to the fastest growing segment of cybersecurity today: cloud security,” said Peter McKay, CEO, Snyk. “Predicted to be worth $77.5 billion by 20261, this is an area ripe for change. Today’s news represents another important milestone for the developer security movement, and we look forward to the industry’s response to our vision of uniting AppSec and CloudSec teams to secure today’s apps more efficiently.”

“Our global customers have witnessed firsthand how previous cybersecurity tenets have evolved profoundly, with cloud infrastructure now changing just as fast as the apps themselves. They’re eager for one comprehensive solution that provides a truly complete cloud picture, driving DevSecOps by enhancing developer productivity securely,” said Adi Sharabani, CTO, Snyk. “We’re incredibly proud to reveal this industry gamechanger, Snyk Cloud, the first developer security product designed for the cloud era in order to address every important stage of a modern app’s life today from development through to production.”

Now Powered by Snyk: The Cloud Security Podcast



In timing with AWS re:Inforce , Snyk has introduced two exciting new cloud security hires, Ashish Rajan and Shilpi Bhattacharjee , founders of the Cloud Security Podcast , which is now officially powered by Snyk. In their new roles, Ashish will be Snyk’s first Cloud Security Advocate, while Shilpi will continue to serve as Lead Program Manager for the Cloud Security Podcast. As with the Secure Developer Podcast and DevSecCon , Snyk is committed to continuing to build these global communities that foster education, thought leadership and promote secure development. Please visit here to read more about what’s ahead for Ashish, Shilpi and the incredible cloud security community that they have fostered over the last several years.

Snyk is a Diamond sponsor at AWS re:Inforce, a learning conference focused on security, compliance, identity and privacy taking place in Boston, July 26-27, 2022. Snyk Cloud is currently available on a limited basis with general availability planned in the Fall 2022. To see Snyk Cloud in action, visit the company’s booth (#408) or sign up for a demo here .

Snyk is the leader in developer security. We empower the world’s developers to build secure applications and equip security teams to meet the demands of the digital world. Our developer-first approach ensures organizations can secure all of the critical components of their applications from code to cloud, leading to increased developer productivity, revenue growth, customer satisfaction, cost savings and an overall improved security posture. Snyk’s Developer Security Platform automatically integrates with a developer’s workflow and is purpose-built for security teams to collaborate with their development teams. Snyk is used by 2,000+ customers worldwide today, including industry leaders such as Asurion, Google, Intuit, MongoDB, New Relic, Revolut and Salesforce.

