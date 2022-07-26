Genasys Inc. Expands Zonehaven Software Services in Santa Clara County, California

SAN DIEGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ: GNSS), the global leader in critical communications systems and solutions, today announced that the Company's Zonehaven SaaS contract with Santa Clara County, California is being extended to cover more than 1.9 million people living in California's sixth most populous county. Approximately 190,000 residents were covered under the initial 2020 contract.



Richard Danforth, Chief Executive Officer, Genasys Inc., said, "The SCU Lightning Complex fires burned close to 400,000 acres in Santa Clara, Alameda, Contra Costa, and neighboring counties in 2020. Our real-time alerting and evacuation resources that help keep people safe during wildfires and other public safety threats will fully cover Silicon Valley and the surrounding area."

Suwanna Kerdkaew, Fire Chief, Santa Clara County Fire Department, said, "The Santa Clara County Fire Department, serving as the Fire Operational Area Coordinator for the County, continues to work closely with local and state fire agencies towards making this valuable evacuation/notification tool available to the residents and commuter population of Santa Clara County."

Mr. Danforth added, "We also entered into new SaaS contracts with Solano, Lassen and Modoc counties in California. First responders, emergency management agencies, and residents in 24 California counties now have access to our SaaS evacuation platform. Our unified software and integrated mass notification solutions are helping to safeguard millions of people in multiple countries and numerous states.”

Charlie Crocker, Genasys' Senior Vice President of SaaS Products, said, "Our expansion in Santa Clara and the new Solano contract creates a contiguous group of 11 Bay Area counties managing emergency evacuations and orderly repopulations with the Zonehaven evacuation management platform. Zonehaven substantially improves cross-jurisdictional communication and transforms the evacuation process for emergency services agencies and the public."

Genasys' Zonehaven software services reduce evacuation time from hours to minutes by incorporating hyperlocal knowledge to model evolving disasters and the subsequent impact on evacuation zones, traffic patterns, and public safety. Zonehaven evacuation resources have been utilized to support communications and evacuations across multiple jurisdictions during major wildfires, active shooter incidents, and debris flow hazards.

About Genasys Inc.

Genasys® is a global provider of critical communications systems and solutions that help protect and keep people safe. Genasys' unified multi-channel platform empowers governments and businesses to deliver real-time geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions, and information before, during, and after public safety and enterprise threats.

The Company’s unified software-as-a-service and hardware platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM), Zonehaven™ emergency evacuation resources, National Emergency Warning System (NEWS), Integrated Mass Notification System (IMNS), and LRAD® long-range communication systems.

Genasys systems are in service in more than 100 countries in a range of diverse applications, including public safety, emergency warning, mass notification, critical event management, defense, law enforcement, homeland security, and more. For more information, visit genasys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information contained herein, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. We base these statements on particular assumptions that we have made in light of our industry experience, the stage of product and market development as well as our perception of historical trends, current market conditions, current economic data, expected future developments and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including without limitation the business impact of health crises or outbreaks of disease, such as epidemics or pandemics and how they may affect our supply chain, and other risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond the Company's control. Risks and uncertainties are identified and discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are based on information and management's expectations as of the date hereof. Future results may differ materially from our current expectations. For more information regarding other potential risks and uncertainties, see the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021. Genasys Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update those forward-looking statements, except as otherwise specifically stated.

