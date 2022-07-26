American Board of Radiology Deploys Verified, authID’s Biometric Authentication Service

Facial biometrics solution Verified™ will manage identity assurance and security for ABR Certification exams.

DENVER, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID [Nasdaq: AUID], a leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric authentication solutions, announced today that the American Board of Radiology (ABR) has deployed authID’s facial biometric authentication solution Verified to help the ABR certify candidates. Following a proof-of-concept phase, the ABR signed an agreement with authID for online identity verification of candidates using Verified.

The ABR oversees the certification and ongoing professional development of physicians and medical physicists who are undergoing or have completed diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology or medical physics training. In May 2021, responding to pandemic-related logistical demands and restrictions, the ABR launched an online exam platform for its Initial Certification exams, which made it necessary for the Board to remotely verify board candidates’ identities.

“We are pleased to offer authID’s facial authentication solution to the medical practitioners who are tasked with taking rigorous exams to become certified,” said Dr. Brent Wagner, Executive Director of the American Board of Radiology. “In addition to delivering enhanced security to our platform, authID’s solution offers our candidates a more seamless identity verification process. With Verified, our candidates gain great peace of mind, thus making a significant difference on how they perform on the actual test day.”

With the ease of a “selfie” to confirm identity – through either a webcam or mobile device – Verified provides the ABR with stronger identity authentication to maintain the integrity of remote exams. Now, instead of a disruptive verification process, candidates will perform an identity verification ahead of the exam, and then simply snap their selfie to confirm identity at exam time.

“Medical professionals should not have to worry about onerous and distracting legacy identity assurance processes,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID. “We are pleased to partner with the ABR to biometrically authenticate their certification candidates. Health care is an exciting and impactful use case where we can deliver a high degree of biometric security to protect the next generation of medical specialists. We look forward to our partnership with Dr. Wagner and his expert team within the American Board of Radiology to deliver a fortified and seamless identity verification experience.”

About authID

At authID (Nasdaq: AUID), We Are Digital Identity®. authID provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through Verified®, an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. Our suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions frictionlessly eliminate passwords through consent-based facial matching. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their employees and customers. For more information, go to www.authid.ai .

About the American Board of Radiology

Established in 1934, the mission of the American Board of Radiology (ABR) is to certify that our diplomates demonstrate the requisite knowledge, skill, and understanding of their disciplines to the benefit of patients. The ABR offers primary certification in diagnostic radiology, interventional radiology, radiation oncology, and medical physics, as well as several subspecialty certifications. The ABR is one of 24 Member Boards of the American Board of Medical Specialties. For more information, go to www.theabr.org .

Media Contact

Aileen McNelis

The Bliss Group/NextTech Communications

amcnelis@nexttechcomms.com