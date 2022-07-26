Tromzo Named as Finalist in the Inaugural Black Hat Innovation Spotlight Competition

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tromzo, the only Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP), today announced being selected as a finalist in the Black Hat Innovation Spotlight Competition.

Black Hat's new competition called on cybersecurity startups less than two years old with less than 50 employees to submit a five-minute video highlighting the company's product and detailing the impact the product will have on the cybersecurity community. On July 14, Tromzo was named as one of four finalists alongside Key Caliber, Normalyze, and Phylum.

"It's a tremendous honor to receive this validation from the judges," said Harshil Parikh, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Tromzo. "In our world of cybersecurity, there are few credible awards that truly validate a startup's compelling vision backed by superior technology, and I'm incredibly proud of the Tromzo team for such an outstanding achievement in such a short period of time."

Tromzo launched in the fall of 2021 with a $3.1 million seed round led by Innovation Endeavors with participation from more than 25 leading CISOs, including Caleb Sima (Robinhood), Adam Glick (SimpliSafe), and Steve Pugh (ICE/NYSE) who participated through Silicon Valley CISO Investments.

Tromzo influences developer behavior and builds security across the modern SDLC unlike any other solution in the market. The Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) provides:

Centralized Visibility — aggregates all software assets in one easily digestible UI, associates true ownership, and prioritizes repositories/containers based on risk. This empowers AppSec teams with the foundational context needed to truly improve security risk posture.

— aggregates all software assets in one easily digestible UI, associates true ownership, and prioritizes repositories/containers based on risk. This empowers AppSec teams with the foundational context needed to truly improve security risk posture. Security Guardrails — pre-built and customizable security policies, defined by security teams and applied within developer workflows. Enabling developers to go from code-to-cloud, securely.

— pre-built and customizable security policies, defined by security teams and applied within developer workflows. Enabling developers to go from code-to-cloud, securely. Workflow Automation — enables organizations to scale AppSec at the speed of DevOps. With no-code security automation for eliminating manual processes and scaling remediation across the SDLC, so developers can focus on what truly matters.

— enables organizations to scale AppSec at the speed of DevOps. With no-code security automation for eliminating manual processes and scaling remediation across the SDLC, so developers can focus on what truly matters. Reporting & Analytics — critical analytics via the insights derived from enriched run-time, ownership, and business context with out-of-the-box and customizable dashboards for security accountability across engineering.

"Tromzo is a Product Security Operating Platform (PSOP) addressing all aspects of the modern SDLC: application, cloud, and container security," said Ralph Pyne, VP of Security, NextRoll. "Leveraging Tromzo has enabled my team to partner with the development team at scale, thus reducing our overall risk. With increased security visibility in the SDLC, security checks in CI/CD, and automated workflows, our security team can focus on what really matters."

For anyone attending Black Hat, find the Tromzo team at:

Booth IC73 — Innovation City

Innovation Spotlight presentation:

4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10

Innovation City Stage in the Business Hall, Bayside ABC, Level 1

Book a meeting: https://www.tromzo.com/blackhat

About Tromzo

Tromzo is a Product Security Operations Platform (PSOP) to control, simplify, and secure the software delivery pipeline end to end, reducing the friction between developers and security. Backed by top investors, including Innovation Endeavors, Operator Partners, SVCI and 25+ leading CISOs.

About Black Hat

For more than 20 years, Black Hat has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers, and leaders in the public and private sectors. Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia. More information is available at blackhat.com. Black Hat is brought to you by Informa Tech.

