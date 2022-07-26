Old National's Strong 2nd Quarter Driven by Robust Commercial Loan Growth and Net Interest Margin Expansion

EVANSVILLE, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB) reports 2Q22 net income applicable to common shares of $111.0 million, diluted EPS of $0.38. Adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $134.6 million,

or $0.46 per diluted common share.

CEO COMMENTARY:

“As evidenced by a 17% increase in annualized loan growth and strong net interest margin expansion, this was a very robust earnings quarter for Old National,” said CEO Jim Ryan. “We are especially pleased with the growth opportunities that are taking shape in our Chicagoland market as we begin to realize the full potential of our recently completed merger."

SECOND QUARTER HIGHLIGHTS2:

Net Income



Net income applicable to common shares of $111.0 million; adjusted net income applicable to common shares1 of $134.6 million Earnings per diluted common share ("EPS") of $0.38; adjusted EPS1 of $0.46 Net Interest Income/NIM



Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 of $341.8 million Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis1 ("NIM") of 3.33%, up 45 basis points ("bps") Operating Performance







Pre-provision net revenue1 (“PPNR”) of $153.5 million; adjusted PPNR1 of $191.7 million Noninterest expense of $277.4 million; adjusted noninterest expense1 of $239.3 million Efficiency ratio1 of 62.7%; adjusted efficiency ratio1 of 53.9% Loans and Credit Quality































End-of-period total loans3 of $29.6 billion, up 17.0% annualized compared to $28.4 billion at March 31, 2022 Total commercial loans increased 17.9% annualized, excluding Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans1 Total consumer loans4 increased 21.9% annualized Second quarter total commercial production of $2.2 billion June 30 commercial loan pipeline of $5.9 billion Provision for credit losses ("provision") of $9.2 million Net charge-offs of $1.8 million, or 2 bps of average loans Non-performing loans of 0.78% of total loans Return Profile & Capital Return on average tangible common equity1 of 16.9%; adjusted return on average tangible common equity1 of 20.4% Notable Items



$36.6 million of merger-related charges $1.5 million of tax credit amortization

1 Non-GAAP financial measure that management believes is useful in evaluating the financial results of the Company – refer to the Non-GAAP reconciliations contained in this release 2 Certain comparisons to prior period are not meaningful due to the full quarter impact of the merger with First Midwest Bancorp, Inc. ("First Midwest") 3 Includes loans held for sale 4 Includes consumer and residential real estate loans



RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

Old National Bancorp ("Old National") reported second quarter 2022 net income applicable to common shares of $111.0 million, or $0.38 per diluted share.

Included in the second quarter were pre-tax charges of $36.6 million related to the February 15, 2022 merger with First Midwest. Excluding these charges and debt securities gains from the current quarter, adjusted net income was $134.6 million, or $0.46 per diluted share.

LOANS

Robust broad-based commercial and consumer loan growth.

Period-end total loans 3 were $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022, up 17.0% annualized from $28.4 billion at March 31, 2022, driven by strong commercial and consumer loan production.

were $29.6 billion at June 30, 2022, up 17.0% annualized from $28.4 billion at March 31, 2022, driven by strong commercial and consumer loan production. PPP loans decreased $123.8 million to $81.6 million at June 30, 2022, compared to $205.3 million at March 31, 2022.

Excluding PPP loans, total loans increased 19.1%, annualized, and total commercial loans increased 17.9%, annualized.

Total commercial loan production in the second quarter was $2.2 billion; period-end commercial pipeline totaled $5.9 billion.

Consumer loans grew $86.0 million, or 12.9% annualized, to $2.8 billion and residential mortgage loans grew $372.9 million, or 26.1% annualized, to $6.1 billion, driven by strong production which was partially offset by acquired transactional portfolio run-off.

Average total loans in the second quarter were $28.9 billion, an increase of $8.1 billion from the first quarter of 2022, driven by the full quarter impact of the merger with First Midwest, as well as organic loan growth.

DEPOSITS

Strong deposit franchise with stable balances.

Period-end total deposits were $35.5 billion at June 30, 2022, consistent with $35.6 billion at March 31, 2022.

The gradual deployment of commercial and retail deposits was partially offset by the seasonal increase in municipal deposits.

On average, total deposits in the second quarter increased to $35.8 billion, compared to $26.9 billion for the first quarter of 2022, due primarily to the full quarter impact of the merger.



NET INTEREST INCOME AND MARGIN

Strong loan growth, the higher rate environment and the full quarter impact of the merger favorably impact net interest income and margin.

Net interest income on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased to $341.8 million in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $226.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, driven by the full quarter impact of the merger, loan growth, higher interest rates, higher accretion income, and an additional day in the quarter.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis increased 45 bps to 3.33% compared to 2.88% in the first quarter of 2022.

PPP interest and net fees combined were $1.7 million, or less than 1 bp of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $3.7 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022.

Accretion income on loans and borrowings was $35.0 million, or 34 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $15.9 million, or 20 bps of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022.

Interest collected on nonaccrual loans was $3.2 million, or 3 bps of net interest margin, in the second quarter of 2022 compared to $1.1 million, or 1 bp of net interest margin, in the first quarter of 2022.

Cost of total deposits continue to be low at 0.06%, increasing 1 bp in the second quarter of 2022 and the cost of total interest-bearing deposits increased just 2 bps to 0.09%.

CREDIT QUALITY

Strong credit quality continues to be a hallmark of the Old National franchise.

Provision expense in the second quarter of 2022 was $9.2 million, compared to $97.6 million in the first quarter of 2022, which included $96.3 million of Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL") Day 1 non-purchased credit deteriorated ("non-PCD") provision expense related to the allowance for credit losses established on acquired non-PCD loans as a result of the merger with First Midwest.

Net charge-offs in the second quarter were $1.8 million, or 2 bps of average loans, compared to net charge-offs of $2.8 million in the first quarter of 2022, or 5 bps of average loans.

30+ day delinquencies were 0.17% at the end of the second quarter, down from 0.34% at the end of the first quarter.

Non-performing loans improved as a percentage of total loans to 0.78% from 0.88% at the end of the first quarter due to the merger.

Loans acquired from previous acquisitions were recorded at fair value at the acquisition date. As of June 30, 2022, the remaining discount on these acquired loans was $131 million.

The allowance for credit losses stood at $288.0 million, or 0.97% of total loans at June 30, 2022, compared to 0.99% at March 31, 2022.

NONINTEREST INCOME

Increase driven by the full quarter impact of the merger.

Total noninterest income for the second quarter of 2022 was $89.1 million, an increase of $23.9 million from the first quarter of 2022, driven by the full quarter impact of the merger.

Mortgage banking revenue was impacted by the higher rate environment, lower gain on sale margins and a higher mix of portfolio production.

Other income higher primarily due to equity investment returns and recoveries on previously charged-off acquired loans.



NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Increase due primarily to full quarter impact of operating costs associated with the merger; efficiency ratio improved.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2022 was $277.4 million and included $36.6 million of merger-related charges, as well as $1.5 million of tax credit amortization.

Excluding these items, adjusted noninterest expense for the second quarter was $239.3 million, compared to $172.9 million in the first quarter of 2022, up due primarily to the full quarter impact of the merger, as well as higher incentive accruals reflective of strong performance.

The second quarter efficiency ratio was 62.7%, while the adjusted efficiency ratio was 53.9% compared to 57.7% for the first quarter of 2022.



INCOME TAXES

On a fully taxable equivalent basis, income tax expense in the second quarter was $29.3 million, resulting in a 20.3% FTE tax rate, compared to 15.2% in the first quarter of 2022, reflective of higher pre-tax net income.

Income tax expense included $1.5 million of tax credit benefit.

CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY

Capital ratios remain strong.

Preliminary total risk-based capital was 12.03% and preliminary regulatory Tier 1 capital was 10.63%, impacted by strong loan growth, partly offset by retained earnings.

Tangible common equity to tangible assets was 6.20% at the end of the second quarter compared to 6.51% in the first quarter of 2022, driven by the higher rate environment's impact on unrealized losses within the investment portfolio.

The Company did not repurchase any shares of common stock during the quarter.

A low loan to deposit ratio of 83.2%, combined with existing funding sources plus available unencumbered, high-quality collateral, provides strong liquidity.

HEALTH SAVINGS ACCOUNTS SALE

As previously disclosed on June 27, 2022, Old National Bank, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Old National Bancorp, entered into a Custodial Transfer and Asset Purchase Agreement with UMB Bank, n.a. (“UMB”), pursuant to which UMB will acquire Old National Bank’s business of acting as a qualified custodian for, and administering, health savings accounts. Old National Bank serves as custodian for health savings accounts comprised of both investment accounts and deposit accounts. Upon completion of the sale, UMB will pay Old National a premium on deposit account balances transferred at closing, or approximately $95 million based on June 30, 2022 balances. Subject to customary closing conditions and regulatory approval, the parties anticipate completing the sale in the fourth quarter of 2022.

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

See the "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section presented later in this release for a discussion of these non-GAAP financial measures.

($ in millions, except EPS, shares in 000s) 2Q22 Adjustments4 Adjusted 2Q22 Total Revenues (FTE) $ 430.9 $ 0.1 $ 431.0 Less: Provision for Credit Losses 9.2 — 9.2 Less: Noninterest Expenses (277.4 ) 36.6 (240.8 ) Income before Income Taxes (FTE) $ 144.3 $ 36.7 $ 181.0 Income Taxes (FTE) (29.3 ) (13.1 ) (42.4 ) Net Income (loss) $ 115.0 $ 23.6 $ 138.6 Preferred Dividends (4.0 ) — (4.0 ) Net Income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 111.0 $ 23.6 $ 134.6 Weighted Average Diluted Shares Outstanding 291,881 — 291,881 Earnings Per Common Share - Diluted $ 0.38 $ 0.08 $ 0.46

4 Tax-effect calculations use management's estimate of the full year FTE tax rates (federal + state)

($ in millions) 2Q22 1Q22 Net Interest Income $ 337.5 $ 222.8 Add: FTE Adjustment 4.3 3.8 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 341.8 $ 226.6 Average Earning Assets $ 41,003.3 $ 31,483.6 Net Interest Margin (FTE) 3.33 % 2.88 %





($ in millions) 2Q22 1Q22 Net Interest Income $ 337.5 $ 222.8 Add: FTE Adjustment 4.3 3.8 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 341.8 $ 226.6 Add: Total Noninterest Income 89.1 65.2 Less: Noninterest Expense 277.4 226.7 Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 153.5 $ 65.1 Less: Debt Securities (Gains)/Losses 0.1 (0.3 ) Add: Merger-Related Charges 36.6 52.3 Add: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments 1.5 1.5 Adjusted Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 191.7 $ 118.6





($ in millions, end of period balances) 2Q22 1Q22 Commercial Loans $ 20,721.0 $ 19,962.0 Less: PPP Loans (81.6 ) (205.3 ) Commercial Loans, excluding PPP Loans $ 20,639.4 $ 19,756.7 Consumer and Residential Real Estate Loans 8,833.0 8,374.3 Total Loans, excluding PPP Loans $ 29,472.4 $ 28,131.0





($ in millions) 2Q22 1Q22 Noninterest Expense $ 277.4 $ 226.7 Less: Merger-Related Charges (36.6 ) (52.3 ) Noninterest Expense less Charges $ 240.8 $ 174.4 Less: Amortization of Tax Credit Investments (1.5 ) (1.5 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense $ 239.3 $ 172.9 Less: Intangible Amortization (7.2 ) (4.8 ) Adjusted Noninterest Expense Less Intangible Amortization $ 232.1 $ 168.1 Net Interest Income $ 337.5 $ 222.8 FTE Adjustment 4.3 3.8 Net Interest Income (FTE) $ 341.8 $ 226.6 Total Noninterest Income 89.1 65.2 Total Revenue (FTE) $ 430.9 $ 291.8 Less: Debt Securities (Gains)/Losses 0.1 (0.3 ) Adjusted Total Revenue (FTE) $ 431.0 $ 291.5 Efficiency Ratio 62.7 % 76.2 % Adjusted Efficiency Ratio 53.9 % 57.7 %

($ in millions) 2Q22 1Q22 Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares $ 111.0 $ (29.6 ) Add: Intangible Amortization (net of tax4) 5.4 3.9 Tangible Net (Loss) Income Applicable to Common Shares $ 116.3 $ (25.7 ) Less: Securities (Gains)/Losses (net of tax4) 0.1 (0.2 ) Add: Provision for credit losses - CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense5 (net of tax4) — 78.6 Add: Merger-Related Charges (net of tax4) 23.5 42.8 Adjusted Tangible Net Income Applicable to Common Shares $ 139.9 $ 95.5 Average Shareholders’ Common Equity 4,886.2 4,101.2 Less: Average Goodwill (1,992.9 ) (1,476.7 ) Less: Average Intangibles (144.1 ) (73.9 ) Average Tangible Shareholders’ Common Equity $ 2,749.2 $ 2,550.6 Return on Average Common Equity 9.1 % (2.9) % Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity 11.0 % 8.9 % Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 16.9 % (4.0) % Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity 20.4 % 15.0 %

5 Provision for Credit Losses adjustment refers to the initial increase in allowance for credit losses required

on acquired non-PCD loans through the provision for credit losses as a result of the completed merger

Old National will host a conference call and live webcast at 9:00 a.m. Central Time on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, to review second quarter 2022 financial results. The live audio webcast link and corresponding presentation slides will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations web page at oldnational.com and will be archived there for 12 months. To listen to the live conference call, dial U.S. (844) 200-6205 or International (929) 526-1599, Access code 498391. A replay of the call will also be available from noon Central Time on July 26 through August 9. To access the replay, dial U.S. (866) 813-9403 or international +44 (204) 525-0658, Access code 946843.

ABOUT OLD NATIONAL

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ: ONB), the holding company of Old National Bank, is the sixth largest commercial bank headquartered in the Midwest. With approximately $46 billion of assets and $28 billion of assets under management, Old National ranks among the top 35 banking companies based in the U.S. and has been recognized as a World’s Most Ethical Company by the Ethisphere Institute for eleven consecutive years. Since its founding in 1834, Old National Bank has focused on community banking by building long-term, highly valued partnerships with clients and in the communities it serves. In addition to providing extensive services in retail and commercial banking, Old National offers comprehensive wealth management, investment, and capital market services. For more information and financial data, please visit Investor Relations at oldnational.com .

USE OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

The Company's accounting and reporting policies conform to U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") and general practices within the banking industry. As a supplement to GAAP, the Company provides non-GAAP performance results, which the Company believes are useful because they assist investors in assessing the Company's operating performance. Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in the tables of this release.

The Company presents EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity, all adjusted for certain notable items. These items include the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense, merger related charges associated with completed acquisitions, and net securities gains. Management believes excluding these items from EPS, the efficiency ratio, return on average common equity, and return on average tangible common equity may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operational performance since these items do not pertain to its core business operations and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods. Management believes that excluding merger related charges and the CECL Day 1 non-PCD provision expense from these metrics may be useful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, since these expenses can vary significantly based on the size, type, and structure of each acquisition. Additionally, management believes excluding these items from these metrics may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents loans excluding PPP loans. Management believes that excluding PPP loans is useful as it facilitates better comparability between periods. PPP loans are fully guaranteed by the Small Business Administration and are expected to be forgiven if the applicable criteria are met. Additionally, management believes excluding PPP loans from this item may enhance comparability for peer comparison.

Income tax expense, provision for credit losses, and the certain notable items listed above are excluded from the calculation of pre-provision net revenues, adjusted due to the fluctuation in income before income tax and the level of provision for credit losses required. Management believes pre-provision net revenues, adjusted may be useful in assessing the Company's underlying operating performance and their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The Company presents adjusted noninterest expense, which excludes merger related charges, ONB Way charges and amortization of tax credit investments. Management believes that excluding these items from noninterest expense may be useful in assessing the Company’s underlying operational performance as these items either do not pertain to its core business operations or their exclusion may facilitate better comparability between periods and for peer comparison purposes.

The tax-equivalent adjustment to net interest income and net interest margin recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets. Interest income and yields on tax-exempt securities and loans are presented using the current federal income tax rate of 21%. Management believes that it is standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest income and net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis and that it may enhance comparability for peer comparison purposes.

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength since they eliminate intangible assets from stockholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive loss in stockholders' equity.

Although intended to enhance investors' understanding of the Company's business and performance, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered an alternative to GAAP. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those used by other financial institutions to assess their business and performance. See the previously provided tables and the following reconciliations in the "Non-GAAP Reconciliations" section for details on the calculation of these measures to the extent presented herein.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This communication contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, descriptions of Old National’s financial condition, results of operations, asset and credit quality trends, profitability and business plans or opportunities. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of the words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "should," and "will," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements express management’s current expectations or forecasts of future events and, by their nature, are subject to risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to: the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business as well as the business of our customers; competition; government legislation, regulations and policies; ability of Old National to execute its business plan, including the completion of the integration related to the merger between Old National and First Midwest and the achievement of the synergies and other benefits from the merger; changes in economic conditions which could materially impact credit quality trends and the ability to generate loans and gather deposits; failure or circumvention of our internal controls; significant changes in accounting, tax or regulatory practices or requirements; new legal obligations; disruptive technologies in payment systems and other services traditionally provided by banks; failure or disruption of our information systems; computer hacking and other cybersecurity threats; other matters discussed in this communication; and other factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021 and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date of this communication and are not guarantees of future results or performance, and Old National does not undertake an obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or conditions after the date of this communication.

Financial Highlights (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Income Statement Net interest income $ 337,472 $ 222,785 $ 149,927 $ 560,257 $ 298,047 Tax equivalent adjustment (1) 4,314 3,772 3,470 8,086 6,970 Net interest income - tax equivalent basis 341,786 226,557 153,397 568,343 305,017 Provision for credit losses 9,245 97,569 (4,929 ) 106,814 (22,285 ) Noninterest income 89,117 65,240 51,508 154,357 108,220 Noninterest expense 277,395 226,756 129,618 504,151 247,358 Net income (loss) available to common shareholders 110,952 (29,603 ) 62,786 81,349 149,604 Per Common Share Data Weighted average diluted shares 291,881 227,002 165,934 260,253 165,821 Net income (loss) (diluted) $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.90 Cash dividends 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.28 0.28 Common dividend payout ratio (2) 37 % (108) % 37 % 90 % 31 % Book value $ 16.51 $ 17.03 $ 18.05 $ 16.51 $ 18.05 Stock price 14.79 16.38 17.61 14.79 17.61 Tangible common book value (3) 9.23 9.71 11.55 9.23 11.55 Performance Ratios Return on average assets 1.0 % (0.3) % 1.1 % 0.4 % 1.3 % Return on average common equity 9.1 % (2.9) % 8.4 % 3.6 % 10.0 % Return on average tangible common equity (3) 16.9 % (4.0) % 13.6 % 6.8 % 16.2 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.33 % 2.88 % 2.91 % 3.13 % 2.93 % Efficiency ratio (4) 62.7 % 76.2 % 62.1 % 68.1 % 58.8 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans 0.02 % 0.05 % (0.01) % 0.04 % 0.00 % Allowance for credit losses to ending loans 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.97 % 0.79 % Non-performing loans to ending loans 0.78 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 0.78 % 1.03 % Balance Sheet (EOP) Total loans $ 29,553,648 $ 28,336,244 $ 13,784,677 $ 29,553,648 $ 13,784,677 Total assets 45,748,355 45,834,648 23,675,666 45,748,355 23,675,666 Total deposits 35,538,975 35,607,390 17,868,911 35,538,975 17,868,911 Total borrowed funds 4,384,411 4,347,560 2,559,113 4,384,411 2,559,113 Total shareholders' equity 5,078,783 5,232,114 2,991,118 5,078,783 2,991,118 Capital Ratios (3) Risk-based capital ratios (EOP): Tier 1 common equity 9.90 % 10.04 % 11.95 % 9.90 % 11.95 % Tier 1 10.63 % 10.79 % 11.95 % 10.63 % 11.95 % Total 12.03 % 12.19 % 12.73 % 12.03 % 12.73 % Leverage ratio (to average assets) 8.19 % 10.58 % 8.38 % 8.19 % 8.38 % Total equity to assets (averages) 11.22 % 12.03 % 12.61 % 11.57 % 12.69 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.20 % 6.51 % 8.47 % 6.20 % 8.47 % Nonfinancial Data Full-time equivalent employees 4,196 4,333 2,465 4,196 2,465 Banking centers 266 267 162 266 162 (1) Calculated using the federal statutory tax rate in effect of 21% for all periods. (2) Cash dividends per common share divided by net income per common share (basic). (3) Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. Refer the "Non-GAAP Measures" table for reconciliations to GAAP financial measures. June 30, 2022 capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense before amortization of intangibles as a percent of FTE net interest income and noninterest revenues, excluding net gains from debt securities transactions. This presentation excludes amortization of intangibles and net debt securities gains, as is common in other company releases, and better aligns with true operating performance. FTE - Fully taxable equivalent basis EOP - End of period actual balances PCD - Purchased credit deteriorated





Income Statement (unaudited) ($ and shares in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Interest income $ 354,358 $ 235,505 $ 160,458 $ 589,863 $ 319,695 Less: interest expense 16,886 12,720 10,531 29,606 21,648 Net interest income 337,472 222,785 149,927 560,257 298,047 Provision for credit losses 9,245 97,569 (4,929 ) 106,814 (22,285 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 328,227 125,216 154,856 453,443 320,332 Wealth management fees 19,304 14,630 10,734 33,934 20,442 Service charges on deposit accounts 21,144 14,726 8,514 35,870 16,638 Debit card and ATM fees 10,402 6,899 5,583 17,301 10,726 Mortgage banking revenue 6,522 7,245 7,827 13,767 24,352 Investment product fees 8,568 7,322 6,042 15,890 11,906 Capital markets income 7,261 4,442 5,871 11,703 9,586 Company-owned life insurance 4,571 3,524 2,783 8,095 5,497 Other income 11,430 6,110 3,462 17,540 6,388 Gains (losses) on sales of debt securities (85 ) 342 692 257 2,685 Total noninterest income 89,117 65,240 51,508 154,357 108,220 Salaries and employee benefits 161,817 124,147 72,640 285,964 140,757 Occupancy 26,496 21,019 14,054 47,515 28,926 Equipment 7,550 5,168 4,506 12,718 8,475 Marketing 9,119 4,276 2,632 13,395 4,694 Data processing 25,883 18,762 11,697 44,645 24,050 Communication 5,878 3,417 2,411 9,295 5,289 Professional fees 6,336 19,791 8,528 26,127 11,252 FDIC assessment 4,699 2,575 1,226 7,274 2,833 Amortization of intangibles 7,170 4,811 2,909 11,981 5,984 Amortization of tax credit investments 1,525 1,516 1,813 3,041 3,015 Other expense 20,922 21,274 7,202 42,196 12,083 Total noninterest expense 277,395 226,756 129,618 504,151 247,358 Income (loss) before income taxes 139,949 (36,300 ) 76,746 103,649 181,194 Income tax expense (benefit) 24,964 (8,714 ) 13,960 16,250 31,590 Net income (loss) $ 114,985 $ (27,586 ) $ 62,786 $ 87,399 $ 149,604 Preferred dividends (4,033 ) (2,017 ) — (6,050 ) — Net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 62,786 $ 81,349 $ 149,604 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share Net income (loss) $ 0.38 $ (0.13 ) $ 0.38 $ 0.31 $ 0.90 Average Common Shares Outstanding Basic 290,862 227,002 165,175 259,108 165,086 Diluted 291,881 227,002 165,934 260,253 165,821 Common shares outstanding at end of period 292,893 292,959 165,732 292,893 165,732













End of Period Balance Sheet (unaudited) ($ in thousands) June 30, March 31, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 Assets Federal Reserve Bank account $ 334,570 $ 1,545,389 $ 287,446 Money market investments 7,774 12,419 15,294 Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,461,173 2,527,568 1,657,079 Mortgage-backed securities 5,976,921 6,086,853 3,280,983 States and political subdivisions 1,839,333 1,840,823 1,567,931 Other securities 719,223 735,550 441,037 Total investments 10,996,650 11,190,794 6,947,030 Loans held for sale, at fair value 26,217 39,376 50,121 Loans: Commercial 8,923,983 8,624,253 3,802,943 Commercial and agriculture real estate 11,796,503 11,337,735 6,187,318 Consumer: Home equity 1,097,852 1,080,885 549,951 Other consumer loans 1,656,253 1,587,216 1,029,409 Subtotal of commercial and consumer loans 23,474,591 22,630,089 11,569,621 Residential real estate 6,079,057 5,706,155 2,215,056 Total loans 29,553,648 28,336,244 13,784,677 Total earning assets 40,918,859 41,124,222 21,084,568 Allowance for credit losses on loans (288,003 ) (280,507 ) (109,444 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks 455,620 418,744 188,391 Premises and equipment, net 586,031 584,113 484,879 Operating lease right-of-use assets 192,196 201,802 72,207 Goodwill and other intangible assets 2,131,815 2,144,609 1,077,024 Company-owned life insurance 769,595 766,291 459,565 Other assets 982,242 875,374 418,476 Total non-earning assets 5,117,499 4,990,933 2,700,542 Total assets $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 23,675,666 Liabilities and Equity Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 12,388,379 $ 12,463,136 $ 6,142,724 Interest-bearing: Checking and NOW accounts 8,473,510 8,296,337 4,921,430 Savings accounts 6,796,152 6,871,767 3,675,701 Money market accounts 5,373,318 5,432,139 2,126,537 Other time deposits 2,479,304 2,544,011 1,002,519 Total core deposits 35,510,663 35,607,390 17,868,911 Brokered deposits 28,312 — — Total deposits 35,538,975 35,607,390 17,868,911 Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,561 1,721 1,523 Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 476,173 509,275 396,129 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,283,963 3,239,357 1,891,143 Other borrowings 622,714 597,207 270,318 Total borrowed funds 4,384,411 4,347,560 2,559,113 Operating lease liabilities 215,188 234,049 81,333 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 530,998 413,535 175,191 Total liabilities 40,669,572 40,602,534 20,684,548 Preferred stock, common stock, surplus, and retained earnings 5,647,916 5,570,313 2,928,856 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss), net of tax (569,133 ) (338,199 ) 62,262 Total shareholders' equity 5,078,783 5,232,114 2,991,118 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 23,675,666





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 March 31, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,088,005 $ 1,830 0.67 % $ 1,336,404 $ 308 0.09 % $ 232,723 $ 48 0.08 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,487,717 11,818 1.90 % 2,195,470 8,219 1.50 % 1,637,396 5,967 1.46 % Mortgage-backed securities 6,008,470 33,534 2.23 % 4,869,038 24,377 2.00 % 3,287,254 15,067 1.83 % States and political subdivisions 1,834,189 14,571 3.18 % 1,738,652 13,637 3.14 % 1,503,447 12,364 3.29 % Other securities 723,279 5,467 3.02 % 605,552 4,144 2.74 % 439,197 2,690 2.45 % Total investments 11,053,655 65,390 2.37 % 9,408,712 50,377 2.14 % 6,867,294 36,088 2.10 % Loans: (2) Commercial 8,692,646 95,743 4.36 % 5,893,907 55,283 3.75 % 4,019,553 34,715 3.42 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 11,547,958 113,545 3.89 % 8,749,162 77,408 3.54 % 6,146,057 57,655 3.71 % Consumer: Home equity 1,000,373 11,256 4.51 % 783,729 7,355 3.81 % 538,999 4,201 3.13 % Other consumer loans 1,715,550 19,222 4.49 % 1,320,923 14,560 4.47 % 1,034,439 9,747 3.78 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 22,956,527 239,766 4.19 % 16,747,721 154,606 3.74 % 11,739,048 106,318 3.63 % Residential real estate loans 5,905,151 51,686 3.50 % 3,990,716 33,986 3.41 % 2,256,215 21,474 3.81 % Total loans 28,861,678 291,452 4.01 % 20,738,437 188,592 3.64 % 13,995,263 127,792 3.62 % Total earning assets $ 41,003,338 $ 358,672 3.48 % $ 31,483,553 $ 239,277 3.04 % $ 21,095,280 $ 163,928 3.09 % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans (282,943 ) (168,175 ) (117,020 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 277,283 $ 268,836 $ 238,326 Other assets 4,735,701 3,480,640 2,520,937 Total assets $ 45,733,379 $ 35,064,854 $ 23,737,523 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 8,445,683 $ 1,786 0.08 % $ 6,784,653 $ 596 0.04 % $ 4,948,773 $ 513 0.04 % Savings accounts 6,835,675 673 0.04 % 5,302,015 589 0.05 % 3,647,952 492 0.05 % Money market accounts 5,317,300 1,027 0.08 % 3,778,682 691 0.07 % 2,081,286 433 0.08 % Other time deposits 2,491,998 1,627 0.26 % 1,745,153 1,318 0.31 % 1,024,777 1,293 0.51 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 23,090,656 5,113 0.09 % 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % 11,702,788 2,731 0.09 % Brokered deposits 7,447 74 0.00 % — — 0.00 % 9,890 1 0.05 % Total interest-bearing deposits 23,098,103 5,187 0.09 % 17,610,503 3,194 0.07 % 11,712,678 2,732 0.09 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,222 2 0.47 % 1,113 — 0.01 % 1,460 — 0.02 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 466,885 85 0.07 % 449,939 96 0.09 % 406,251 95 0.09 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,053,423 6,925 0.91 % 2,589,984 5,963 0.93 % 1,906,078 5,218 1.10 % Other borrowings 611,772 4,687 3.06 % 432,434 3,467 3.21 % 269,259 2,486 3.69 % Total borrowed funds 4,133,302 11,699 1.14 % 3,473,470 9,526 1.11 % 2,583,048 7,799 1.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 27,231,405 $ 16,886 0.25 % $ 21,083,973 $ 12,720 0.24 % $ 14,295,726 $ 10,531 0.30 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 12,714,946 $ 9,294,876 $ 6,140,424 Other liabilities 657,128 467,589 308,680 Shareholders' equity 5,129,900 4,218,416 2,992,693 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 45,733,379 $ 35,064,854 $ 23,737,523 Net interest rate spread 3.23 % 2.80 % 2.79 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.33 % 2.88 % 2.91 % FTE adjustment $ 4,314 $ 3,772 $ 3,470 (1) Interest income is reflected on a FTE. (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Average Balance Sheet and Interest Rates (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Six Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Average Income (1)/ Yield/ Earning Assets: Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Money market and other interest-earning investments $ 1,211,518 $ 2,138 0.36 % $ 301,025 $ 136 0.09 % Investments: Treasury and government-sponsored agencies 2,342,401 20,038 1.71 % 1,397,791 10,852 1.55 % Mortgage-backed securities 5,441,902 57,910 2.13 % 3,299,713 30,900 1.87 % States and political subdivisions 1,786,684 28,208 3.16 % 1,490,865 24,564 3.30 % Other securities 664,741 9,611 2.89 % 446,266 5,433 2.44 % Total investments $ 10,235,728 $ 115,767 2.26 % $ 6,634,635 $ 71,749 2.16 % Loans: (2) Commercial 7,301,008 151,026 4.11 % 3,997,281 70,282 3.50 % Commercial and agriculture real estate 10,156,292 190,952 3.74 % 6,063,872 113,401 3.72 % Consumer: Home equity 892,649 18,611 4.20 % 541,510 8,353 3.11 % Other consumer loans 1,519,327 33,782 4.48 % 1,046,518 19,923 3.84 % Subtotal commercial and consumer loans 19,869,276 394,371 4.00 % 11,649,181 211,959 3.67 % Residential real estate loans 4,953,222 85,673 3.46 % 2,264,988 42,821 3.78 % Total loans 24,822,498 480,044 3.86 % 13,914,169 254,780 3.65 % Total earning assets $ 36,269,744 $ 597,949 3.29 % $ 20,849,829 $ 326,665 3.13 % Less: Allowance for credit losses (225,876 ) (125,398 ) Non-earning Assets: Cash and due from banks $ 273,083 $ 263,336 Other assets 4,111,637 2,503,865 Total assets $ 40,428,588 $ 23,491,632 Interest-Bearing Liabilities: Checking and NOW accounts $ 7,619,757 $ 2,381 0.06 % $ 4,906,530 $ 1,124 0.05 % Savings accounts 6,073,081 1,262 0.04 % 3,572,057 979 0.06 % Money market accounts 4,552,241 1,719 0.08 % 2,034,577 855 0.08 % Other time deposits 2,120,638 2,945 0.28 % 1,052,856 2,902 0.56 % Total interest-bearing core deposits 20,365,717 8,307 0.08 % 11,566,020 5,860 0.10 % Brokered deposits 3,744 74 3.99 % 83,427 31 0.08 % Total interest-bearing deposits 20,369,461 8,381 0.08 % 11,649,447 5,891 0.10 % Federal funds purchased and interbank borrowings 1,168 2 0.25 % 1,303 — 0.00 % Securities sold under agreements to repurchase 458,459 181 0.08 % 402,478 215 0.11 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2,822,984 12,888 0.92 % 1,915,661 10,627 1.12 % Other borrowings 522,599 8,154 3.12 % 266,152 4,915 3.69 % Total borrowed funds 3,805,210 21,225 1.12 % 2,585,594 15,757 1.23 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 24,174,671 29,606 0.25 % 14,235,041 21,648 0.31 % Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Demand deposits $ 11,014,359 $ 5,949,412 Other liabilities 562,882 325,781 Shareholders' equity 4,676,676 2,981,398 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 40,428,588 $ 23,491,632 Net interest rate spread 3.04 % 2.82 % Net interest margin (FTE) 3.13 % 2.93 % FTE adjustment $ 8,086 $ 6,970 (1) Interest income is reflected on a FTE. (2) Includes loans held for sale.





Asset Quality (EOP) (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022

2021 2022 2021 Allowance for credit losses on loans: Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 280,507 $ 107,341 $ 114,037 $ 107,341 $ 131,388 Allowance established for acquired PCD loans — 78,531 — 78,531 — Provision for credit losses(1) 9,254 97,409 (4,929 ) 106,663 (22,285 ) Gross charge-offs (4,096 ) (4,664 ) (980 ) (8,760 ) (2,550 ) Gross recoveries 2,338 1,890 1,316 4,228 2,891 Net (charge-offs) recoveries (1,758 ) (2,774 ) 336 (4,532 ) 341 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 288,003 $ 280,507 $ 109,444 $ 288,003 $ 109,444 Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average loans(2) 0.02 % 0.05 % (0.01) % 0.04 % 0.00 % Average loans outstanding(2) $ 28,847,003 $ 20,725,313 $ 13,984,295 $ 24,808,593 $ 13,900,371 EOP loans outstanding(2) 29,553,648 28,336,244 13,784,677 29,553,648 13,784,677 Allowance for credit losses / EOP loans(2) 0.97 % 0.99 % 0.79 % 0.97 % 0.79 % Underperforming Assets: Loans 90 Days and over (still accruing) $ 882 $ 1,646 $ 9 $ 882 $ 9 Non-performing loans: Nonaccrual loans(3) 214,924 227,925 128,268 214,924 128,268 TDRs still accruing 15,665 20,999 14,222 15,665 14,222 Total non-performing loans 230,589 248,924 142,490 230,589 142,490 Foreclosed assets 12,618 19,713 520 12,618 520 Total underperforming assets $ 244,089 $ 270,283 $ 143,019 $ 244,089 $ 143,019 Classified and Criticized Assets: Nonaccrual loans(3) 214,924 227,925 128,268 214,924 128,268 Substandard accruing loans 490,566 518,341 160,995 490,566 160,995 Loans 90 days and over (still accruing) 882 1,646 9 882 9 Total classified loans - "problem loans" $ 706,372 $ 747,912 $ 289,272 $ 706,372 $ 289,272 Other classified assets 25,004 24,676 4,305 25,004 4,305 Criticized loans - "special mention loans" 452,835 507,689 228,264 452,835 228,264 Total classified and criticized assets $ 1,184,211 $ 1,280,277 $ 521,841 $ 1,184,211 $ 521,841 Non-performing loans / EOP loans(2) 0.78 % 0.88 % 1.03 % 0.78 % 1.03 % Allowance to non-performing loans 125 % 113 % 77 % 125 % 77 % Under-performing assets / EOP loans(2) 0.83 % 0.95 % 1.04 % 0.83 % 1.04 % EOP total assets $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 23,675,666 $ 45,748,355 $ 23,675,666 Under-performing assets / EOP assets 0.53 % 0.59 % 0.60 % 0.53 % 0.60 % EOP - End of period actual balances (1) Excludes $0.2 million of expense to establish an allowance on held-to-maturity securities during the first quarter of 2022. (2) Excludes loans held for sale. (3) Includes non-accruing TDRs totaling $24.3 million at June 30, 2022, $23.8 million at March 31, 2022, and $13.6 million at June 30, 2021. TDR - Troubled debt restructuring





Non-GAAP Measures (unaudited) ($ in thousands) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, March 31, June 30, June 30, June 30, 2022 2022 2021 2022 2021 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP shareholders' common equity $ 4,835,064 $ 4,988,395 $ 2,991,118 $ 4,835,064 $ 2,991,118 Deduct: Goodwill 1,991,534 1,997,157 1,036,994 1,991,534 1,036,994 Intangibles 140,281 147,452 40,030 140,281 40,030 2,131,815 2,144,609 1,077,024 2,131,815 1,077,024 Tangible shareholders' common equity $ 2,703,249 $ 2,843,786 $ 1,914,094 $ 2,703,249 $ 1,914,094 Average Balances GAAP shareholders' common equity $ 4,886,181 $ 4,101,206 $ 2,992,693 $ 4,495,862 $ 2,981,398 Deduct: Goodwill 1,992,860 1,476,726 1,036,994 1,736,227 1,036,994 Intangibles 144,104 73,898 41,410 109,195 42,901 2,136,964 1,550,624 1,078,404 1,845,422 1,079,895 Average tangible shareholders' common equity $ 2,749,217 $ 2,550,582 $ 1,914,289 $ 2,650,440 $ 1,901,503 Actual End of Period Balances GAAP assets $ 45,748,355 $ 45,834,648 $ 23,675,666 $ 45,748,355 $ 23,675,666 Add: Trust overdrafts — 1 24 — 24 Deduct: Goodwill 1,991,534 1,997,157 1,036,994 1,991,534 1,036,994 Intangibles 140,281 147,452 40,030 140,281 40,030 2,131,815 2,144,609 1,077,024 2,131,815 1,077,024 Tangible assets $ 43,616,540 $ 43,690,040 $ 22,598,666 $ 43,616,540 $ 22,598,666 Risk-weighted assets (2) $ 33,662,205 $ 32,341,335 $ 15,971,711 $ 33,662,205 $ 15,971,711 GAAP net income (loss) applicable to common shares $ 110,952 $ (29,603 ) $ 62,786 $ 81,349 $ 149,604 Add: Amortization of intangibles (net of tax) 5,378 3,934 2,182 9,312 4,488 shares $ 116,330 $ (25,669 ) $ 64,968 $ 90,661 $ 154,092 Tangible Ratios Return on average tangible common equity 16.93 % (4.03) % 13.58 % 6.84 % 16.21 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets 6.20 % 6.51 % 8.47 % 6.20 % 8.47 % Tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 8.03 % 8.79 % 11.98 % 8.03 % 11.98 % Tangible common book value (1) 9.23 9.71 11.55 9.23 11.55 Tangible common equity presentation includes other comprehensive income as is common in other company releases. (1) Tangible common shareholders' equity divided by common shares issued and outstanding at period-end. Tier 1 common equity (2) $ 3,333,380 $ 3,246,482 $ 1,908,053 $ 3,333,380 $ 1,908,053 Risk-weighted assets (2) 33,662,205 32,341,335 15,971,711 33,662,205 15,971,711 Tier 1 common equity to risk-weighted assets (2) 9.90 % 10.04 % 11.95 % 9.90 % 11.95 % (2) June 30, 2022 figures are preliminary.



