Zerify Engages CORE IR for Investor Relations and Shareholder Communications Services

EDISON, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zerify Inc., (OTCQB: SFOR), the 21-year-old cyber security company, formally StrikeForce Technologies, Inc., announced today it has retained CORE IR, a leading investor relations, public relations and strategic advisory firm, to assist the Company with investor relations and shareholder communications services.

CORE IR will focus on expanding market awareness for Zerify, conveying the Company's business model and growth strategies to the institutional and retail investment communities. CORE IR, a boutique Investor and Public Relations and strategic advisory firm, specializes in leveraging the most effective investment, growth and exposure strategies for small to mid-sized publicly traded and privately-held companies through an integrated approach to relationship development and corporate communications.

“We believe CORE IR’s integrated approach to communications will help Zerify to expand our breadth of both institutional and retail investors while clearly communicating our story to the public at large,” said Mark L. Kay, Zerify’s CEO. “We have a truly unique story that we feel will continue to be well received as we continue on our growth trajectory.”

“CORE IR is a great fit for Zerify, as it is already making significant headway in helping to transform its clients’ communications and stands at the precipice of its corporate development. We strongly believe in management’s vision and believe our integrated approach to communications will help to expand the Company’s outreach, leveraging our tailored strategies to raising market awareness and engagement with the investment communities, and providing a strategic partnership aimed at helping the Company achieve its communications goals,” added Scott Gordon, president of CORE IR.

About CORE IR

Headquartered in Garden City, New York, CORE IR is comprised of senior market and practice leaders with expertise in Institutional and Retail investor relations and integrated corporate communications and capital markets advisory services. CORE IR provides proprietary integrated Investor and Public Relations Solutions that yield targeted exposure for small to mid-sized companies. For more information, please visit www.coreir.com

About Zerify

Zerify, formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is a 21-year-old cybersecurity company which now specializes in providing secure video conferencing & collaboration solutions for SMB’s, Enterprises and Government Agencies. The company’s ZerifyMeet platform is the first and only to be developed with cyber security top of mind, as the primary corporate focus. The name Zerify emphasizes the company’s mission to ensure Zero-Trust for the most secure collaborative communications and that every participant is verified prior to entering a video conference. Zerify is headquartered in Edison, N.J., and can be reached at or by phone at (732) 661-9641 or toll-free at (866) 787-4542. Learn more at www.zerify.com

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “may,” “intend,” "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the sales of the company's identity protection software products into various channels and market sectors, the issuance of the Company's pending patent applications, COVID-19, and the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, the impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the company.

