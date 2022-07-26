UAT Group Subsidiary, The Dreaming Company Announces Hygieia Bedding Line

Tampa, FL, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc’s (OTC Pink: UATG) ("UAT Group"), announced today that its subsidiary, The Dreaming Company, is expanding on the Hygieia product line with the launch of a new premium bedding line, Hygieia Sleep.

The Dreaming Company CEO, Blake Cooley, stated: “We have spent a lot of time and energy helping Americans to expose their inner goddess with our Hygieia Skin brand. Hygieia Sleep is an extension of that. Great skin is enhanced by great sleep, and great sleep starts with great sheets. We are working to engineer a total sleep experience from top to bottom over the next 24 months that will simply blow your mind. We plan to leverage the existing customer base of over 50,000 avid customers to re-engineer the way people sleep; bed sheets are just the first step”.

Hygieia Sleep premium sheets are manufactured from the highest quality imported double-brushed 90 GSM microfiber yarns that are wrinkle free and two times more durable than cotton. Engineered for breathability, and comfort, Hygieia Sleep is more comfortable and exponentially softer than traditional cotton sheets.

Their proprietary hypoallergenic and antimicrobial materials are designed with skincare benefits in mind. The new Hygieia Sleep bed sheets will feature, 18-inch-deep pockets, moisture wicking design, extra wide elastic, safe color dyes, won't pill or shrink and environmentally sustainable packaging made from the same fabric as the sheets themselves.

Hygieia Sleep will be available for the 2022 holiday shopping season, online only in the initial release. Additional sizes and colors will roll out over 18 months, along with other products designed to engineer an enhanced sleep experience.

Umbra Applied Technologies Group Chief Executive Officer, Alex Umbra, commented, "The entire ethos of TDC is to provide products that enhance your quality of life. This initial bedding line has been targeted to provide a healthier sleep experience via a scientifically engineered staple fiber that is naturally antimicrobial and anti-mold. Quality sleep is essential in maintaining optimal levels of health, well-being and of course, beautiful skin”.

For more information about The Dreaming Company, go here: https://thedreamingcompany.com/

About Umbra Applied Technologies Group, Inc.

The firm is located in Tampa, Florida and focuses on advanced technologies across many disciplines. UAT Group is a holding company with interests in both public and private companies during the early stages of development as well as growth stages of companies with a synergistic business model to UAT Group subsidiaries.

For more information, visit www.uatgroup.com

Investor and Media Contact: info@ uatg roup.com

NEITHER THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE COMMISSION NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations including but not limited to its ability to conclude a business combination with a third party, sale of assets, return of capital or initial public offering and a secondary listing on the OTC as a result of aforementioned and its ability to fund the exploration of its assets through the raising of equity or debt capital or through funding by a joint venture partner that are subject to a number of assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Umbra Applied Technologies Group, including but not limited to capital markets and securities risks and continued development success on technology. There can be and are no actual or implied guarantees that any of the above activities will be completed or completed on terms acceptable to the Company and its shareholders or approved by any regulatory authority having jurisdiction. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual future results may vary materially. Umbra Applied Technologies Group does not assume the obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by applicable law.