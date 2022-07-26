Impact BioMedical Develops Quantum Antihistamine

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSS, Inc. (NYSE American: DSS), a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions and strategically acquiring and developing assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy, today announced that less than a year after successfully synthesizing its first Quantum-based compound, Impact Biomedical, Inc. and its research partner Global Research and Discovery Group Sciences (GRDG) developed a Quantum antihistamine that could shift how medicine is administered while moving the pharmaceutical industry away from an impending patent cliff.



“What this represents in the bio-chemical field is significant,” said Daryl Thompson Director of Scientific Initiatives at Global Research and Discovery Group. “It not only revolutionizes the level of care we can bring to the patients — which is the most important part of this project — it also has an impact on the business of production and dissemination of this technology.”

The Quantum Project

The Quantum Antihistamine is the latest breakthrough in GRDG’s Quantum Project, and has been successful produced.

The basis of Quantum technology is to enhance the effectiveness of existing therapeutics by looking beyond current molecular enhancement techniques such as molecular substitution, halogenation, prenylation and other biological enhancement methods. This marriage of quantum and molecular mechanics theoretically increases the efficacy against a variety of diseases, due in part to alterations in the intermolecular state. These alterations yield a molecule with increased molecule-to-ligand interactions with significantly lower degradation rates. In short, the Quantum molecule will possess both hyper-reactivity as well as hyper-persistence.

According to Thompson, this newly-developed quantum antihistamine compound could be 50 times more effective than current therapeutics. It would be most effective in fighting against threats like COVID and other airborne illnesses.

“Vaccines are becoming less effective against newer strains, but this compound is designed to attack differently,” he said. “It isn’t the flu virus that does the most harm, it’s the body’s inflammatory response to the viral infection that kills.”

The quantum antihistamine is revolutionary in three distinct ways, according to Thompson:

Because of the significantly increased efficacy, lower doses are needed and still do more than current therapeutics. This less-is-more approach significantly reduces the toxicity exposure to the body. The reduced toxicity can mean that the compound is able to provide its beneficial effect for a longer period of time thereby increasing the compound’s overall effectiveness.



“This breakthrough represents a shift in how we create medicines now and into the future,” said GRDG Chief Scientific Advisor Dr. Roscoe M. Moore, Jr., the retired United States Assistant Surgeon General and former Epidemic Intelligence Services (EIS) Officer at the U.S. Centers for Disease Control. “It is a fundamental move that will help provide better care to those in need and to combat a limitless number of ailments that are affecting millions of people around the world.”

Moore and Thompson see this breakthrough as more than just the solution to current health issues, but as a paradigm shift on who, how, and why medicines are created in the first place.

“We’re trying to do something bigger with this resource,” said Thompson. “We’re seeking to use this technology to rebuild the pharmaceutical aspect of major continents such as South America and Africa.”

Over the years, said Thompson, billions of pharmaceutical assets have been exploited in various parts of the world with very little return to the home countries. This is especially true notably in the Amazon region of South America and the Congo in Africa, he said.

“We are seeking to use quantum to build partnerships with both of these countries in an effort not only to improve the quality of life, but to re-establish the pharmacological wealth that has been lost over the years,” said Thompson.

The Patent Cliff

Part of the paradigm shift is aimed at tackling the looming patent cliff. A patent cliff occurs when the patent expires and a company loses exclusivity on a product or a group of products that represent a high percentage of the total market. The drop in sales and the decrease in a company’s annual revenue impacts that company’s ability to continue research and development for future patents.

According to reports, investors are growing wary about the period from 2025-2030, when many big brands will lose market exclusivity in the United States and Europe and face generic or biosimilar competition for the first time. Industry watchers forecast that from 2022-2030, the industry's top drug companies will lose more than $200 billion.

The top 10 pharmaceutical manufacturers combined have more than 46 percent of their revenues at risk during that time frame, and five companies have more than 50 percent of their revenues at risk, according to ZS Associates.

According to the World Health Organization, since 2013 about 95 percent of the world’s essential medicines are off-patent, meaning that the other 5 percent represents patented medicines, whose income is supporting further pharmaceutical research and development.

As that 5 percent move out of patent and into the marketplace for generic alternatives, there could be an additional $100 billion impact on the whole industry, which will shrink a company’s ability to produce new medicines and therapies, stunting the growth of the industry and affecting the ability of the healthcare industry to keep the population safe.

Frank D. Heuszel, President of Impact Biomedical, Inc. astutely observed that the Quantum Project opens a new landscape for the industry to create and utilize new methods of research and development that could benefit the whole world.

“Today’s announcement could turn the patent cliff into a virtual runway of development that could invigorate the pharmaceutical world,” he said. “The only limit would be the imagination and determination to create methodologies that incorporate natural compounds with advanced medicinal chemistry.”

Through the Quantum research project, Impact Biomedical and GRDG have taken the first step in creating a new way to make medicine. By boosting the effectiveness of natural compounds with existing drugs and maintaining the safety profile of the original molecules Quantum works on a sub-molecular level to increase efficacy. According to our projections, Quantum could be used to improve and re-patent up to 65 percent of the World Health Organization’s Essential Medicines List. If that is the case, it is estimated that there would be a $200 billion impact to the pharmaceutical industry.

About Impact BioMedical, Inc.

Impact BioMedical, Inc. ("Impact BioMedical") is a wholly owned subsidiary of DSS. Impact BioMedical strives to leverage its scientific know-how and intellectual property rights to provide solutions that have been plaguing the biomedical field for decades. By tapping into the scientific expertise of GRDG Sciences, LLC, Impact BioMedical pledges to undertake a concerted effort in the R&D, drug discovery and development for the prevention, inhibition, and treatment of neurological, oncological and immuno -related diseases. For more information on Impact BioMedical visit http://impbio.com/ .

About DSS, Inc.

DSS is a multinational company operating businesses within nine divisions: Product Packaging, Biotechnology, Direct Marketing, Commercial Lending, Securities and Investment Management, Alternative Trading, Digital Transformation, Secure Living, and Alternative Energy. DSS strategically acquires and develops assets to enrich the value of its shareholders through calculated IPO spinoffs and a parametric share distribution strategy. Since 2019, under the guidance of new leadership, DSS has built the necessary foundation for achievable growth through the formation of a diversified portfolio of companies positioned to drive profitability in multiple high growth sectors. These companies offer innovative, flexible, and real-world solutions that not only provide mutual benefits for businesses and their customers, but also create sustainable value and opportunity for transformation.

For more information on DSS visit http://www.dssworld.com.

