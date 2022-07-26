TELUS Agriculture expands its scope, becoming TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TELUS is broadening its business strategy to deliver data insights and a wide range of integrated digital solutions to customers beyond the agricultural sector, and changing the name of its agriculture unit to TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods as a signal of its commitment. Rapidly growing its assets and capabilities since its launch nearly two years ago, the newly rebranded unit is now well positioned to connect participants across the entire value chain, from seed growers to food and consumer goods retailers, and enable them to make sound, agile, data-driven business decisions to minimize costs and waste. Leveraging the latest technology, the industry expertise of its global team, artificial intelligence and TELUS’ Internet of Things (IoT) capabilities, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods aims to vastly improve the way food and other goods are produced, distributed and consumed, and how these processes impact net profitability and consumer value, with a view to alleviating unnecessary strain on our natural resources. Currently, more than one in five TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods customers are manufacturers of packaged foods, beverages and products that include everything from cosmetics to bakeware and batteries.



“At TELUS, we are proud to direct our human and technological innovation toward answering some of the most significant social challenges facing our world. This includes ensuring global access to a nutritious food supply that is safe, secure and connected, whilst at the same time, helping to effectively manage the disconcerting amount of goods that never end up in the hands of consumers due to waste, spoilage, quality issues and inaccurate forecasting,” said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS. “Through our expanded TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods business, our team is committed to leveraging our technology-driven efforts to optimize the production of food and consumer goods in a manner that is more sustainable and environmentally friendly. Together, we are caring for the planet for future generations, and improving outcomes for citizens and families around the world.”

Pre-consumer waste presents a host of significant issues, notably as it piles up in the world’s increasingly overburdened landfills, which are among the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions. It’s estimated that at least one third of food alone is lost or wasted globally before it reaches shopping baskets. By tackling the agriculture and consumer goods industries’ complex data harmonization and management challenges, and putting data to work generating real-time actionable intelligence, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is making it easier for value chain participants to collaborate and enhance processes, allowing them to adapt more swiftly to evolving consumer preferences.

“Our solutions digitize and optimize key business functions along the entire value chain, from production to trade promotion management, improving efficiency and profitability. We believe that by better connecting these solutions and using the data insights that they offer, we can create more value for the entire value chain. At the same time, we can improve the safety, quality and sustainability of food and other goods, all in a way that is traceable and clear to the end consumer,” says John Raines, President of TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods. “TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is the largest, independent data insights and digital technology player in this sector, and our new name captures the breadth of the market we now serve.”

TELUS Agriculture’s expansion has included the addition of a series of assets to the business unit’s unmatched and growing portfolio, namely Blacksmith Applications in 2021. The U.S.-based company is a leading provider of trade promotion management, optimization and analytics (TPx) solutions for consumer packaged goods manufacturers and retailers. With a presence on five continents, the TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods team now works with six of the 10 top food and beverage suppliers and nine out of the 10 largest agriculture companies in the world.

TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods is a leading global technology provider delivering data insights and digital solutions to agriculture, food and consumer goods customers in 60 countries with a view to creating better producer-to-consumer outcomes. Backed by a global team of 1,600 experts across Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Armenia, Germany, China, and Australia, TELUS Agriculture & Consumer Goods offers a growing list of integrated solutions for analytics, data, supply chain, trade promotion, farm and livestock production management.

