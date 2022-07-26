VelocityEHS Wins Product of the Year Award for Global Enterprise ESG Solution

CHICAGO, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VelocityEHS, the global leader in enterprise EHS & ESG software solutions, today announced that its ESG Solution was named a Product of the Year by Environment + Energy Leader. Part of the VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform, the ESG Solution provides industry leading capabilities for tracking and managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and energy usage. It also facilitates Materiality Assessments, empowering organizations to effectively plan, build, and optimize their ESG programs and develop more successful and sustainable business strategies.



The Environment + Energy Leader Awards is a program recognizing excellence in products and services that provide companies with energy and environmental benefits, and in projects implemented by companies that improved environmental or energy management and increased their bottom line.

“We did not build our ESG Solution to win awards, we built it to change lives. The truth is, we’re really delighted, but not surprised by this recognition. It’s our belief that when you focus on the needs of your customers and truly making things better for their people, communities and supply chains — great things happen,” said VelocityEHS CEO John Damgaard. “We feel so strongly about the absolute necessity for our solution that we are currently providing companies with an easy, risk-free introduction to Materiality Assessments in our ESG Solution until January 2023.”

The limited-time offer for Materiality Assessments is available to new and existing customers who sign-up for the ESG Solution by September 30, 2022. Some exclusions apply. Also included in the offer is VelocityEHS’ new ESG Strategy Management & Metrics capabilities set to launch in Q4 of 2022. To learn more about this offer, visit the VelocityEHS website.

Praise for VelocityEHS ESG from the panel of judges was generous and wide-ranging. Comments accompanying the award included:

“There are many ESG software/platforms available. What I think sets this apart is the availability of international GHG factors and automated unit conversion. In addition, ability to lockdown data after it’s been audited, which minimizes risk.”

“I definitely think this will help increase efficiency in ESG reporting and enhance data reliability and traceability. I also like that it leverages EHS to roll into ESG – which are co-dependent in reporting. One stop shopping.”

"I think this is a great solution for multi-national/international companies. The accessibility of international GHG reporting and unit conversion minimizes touches and risk for data issues. I also appreciate the integration of regulatory and sustainability data."

"A very useful and needed solution for environmental data collection, analysis, and reporting…this is a much-needed product for any corporation."

The VelocityEHS Accelerate Platform, delivers best-in-class performance in the areas of health, safety, risk, ESG and operational excellence. Backed by the largest global software community of EHS experts and thought leaders, the software drives expert processes so that every team member can produce outstanding results. For more information about VelocityEHS and its complete award-winning software solutions, visit www.EHS.com.

About the Environment + Energy Leader Awards

For the past decade, the Environment + Energy Leader Awards have celebrated excellence in the world of environmental, sustainability and energy management. Award winners are truly buzz-worthy, and companies that sport a Top Project or Top Product of the Year Award badge are known to be the best of the best. When other companies are seeking a sustainability or energy management solution, they know that E+E Product of the Year Award winners offer a significant group of products, vetted by experts, to peruse for help in making their decisions. Project of the Year Award winners are known to illustrate how sustainability and energy management projects can successfully help other companies improve the bottom line.

About VelocityEHS

Relied on by more than 10 million users worldwide to drive operational excellence and achieve outstanding outcomes, VelocityEHS is the global leader in true SaaS enterprise EHS & ESG technology. The VelocityEHS Accelerate® Platform is the definitive gold-standard for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), delivering best-in-class capabilities for materiality assessments, safety, industrial ergonomics, control of work, health, operational risk, and environmental compliance. The VelocityEHS team includes unparalleled industry expertise, with more certified experts in health, safety, industrial hygiene, ergonomics, sustainability, the environment, AI, and machine learning than any EHS software provider. Recognized by the EHS industry’s top independent analysts as a Leader in the Verdantix 2021 Green Quadrant Analysis—VelocityEHS is committed to industry thought leadership and to accelerating the pace of innovation through its software solutions and vision. Its privacy and security protocols, which include SOC2 Type II attestation, are among the most stringent in the industry.

VelocityEHS is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, with locations in Ann Arbor, Michigan; Tampa, Florida; Oakville, Ontario; London, England; Perth, Western Australia; and Cork, Ireland. For more information, visit www.EHS.com.

