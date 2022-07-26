Native Las Vegas Singer/Model Mecca Martini Lands First Vegas Residency With Major Hotel

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Looking for a new live music experience while in the heart of Vegas? Native Las Vegas singer & model, Mecca Martini secures a residency at the Hilton-owned hotel chain, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas. The sultry voice will be creating a unique live experience for those seeking entertainment along the Vegas strip.

Starting Sept. 17, 2022 hotel patrons and entertainment seekers will get to enjoy unique musical arrangements across multiple genres during Mecca's stay Saturday nights from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. in The Shag Room. The singer will be accompanied by a live band to give the audience the energetic performance the singer prefers.

Though Mecca has been performing live at the Delilah within the Wynn Las Vegas since March, The Shag Room at Virgin Hotel will be the first official residency of her career. The residency does not exclude the artist from continuing to perform at other venues.

This is the year of "first" for the former professional background singer. In January 2022, the singer introduced her rendition of Minnie Riperton's 'Inside My Love' to all musical platforms. The song introduces her streaming platform presence while allowing those who cannot get enough of her live sound access to her anytime.

Mecca Martini (formerly known as Mecca Madison) was introduced to America at the age of 18 via American Idol. She still enjoys entertaining an audience the same way after 15 years. Her unique sound is a blend of R&B, Soul, Jazz, Pop, and more.

The singer has graced noble stages across the globe as she has been featured in Vegas headlining shows such as Matt Goss, Pussycat Dolls, and Fantasy. As Mecca is navigating from background singing to becoming a solo headliner at Virgin Hotel Las Vegas, she is focused on giving visitors of The Shag Room a memorable time.

Experience Mecca Martini before planning your next trip to the Las Vegas strip.



Press Contact:

Mecca Martini

Info@Mecca-Martini.com

www.Mecca-Martini.com

