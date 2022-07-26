The Global Cloud Managed Services Market is expected to grow by $ 52.62 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.37% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cloud Managed Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310224/?utm_source=GNW

37% during the forecast period. Our report on the cloud-managed services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud computing services, increasing IT spending of companies, and growth in anything-as-a-service technologies.

The cloud-managed services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The cloud-managed services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Large enterprise

• Small and medium enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increased adoption of BYOD policy as one of the prime reasons driving the cloud-managed services market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing automation in cloud-managed services and the growing trend of technologies, such as big data and analytics will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cloud managed services market covers the following areas:

• Cloud-managed services market sizing

• Cloud-managed services market forecast

• Cloud-managed services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cloud-managed services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, ALE International, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., Atos SE, Capgemini Service SAS, Cisco Systems Inc., Cloudticity LLC, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., HCL Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., Lumen Technologies Inc., NEC Corp., NTT DATA Corp., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, and Verizon Communications Inc. Also, the cloud-managed services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

