eMagin Corporation to Present at IMID 2022

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution micro OLED displays for virtual and augmented reality solutions, today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Amal Ghosh, will present at The 22nd International Meeting on Information Display (IMID 2022), August 23-26 in Busan, South Korea. Additionally, Dr. Ghosh will also conduct a tutorial on AR/VR.



Invited Paper at iMiD 2022

Presenter: eMagin COO Dr. Amal Ghosh

Title: OLED Microdisplays for AR/VR Applications

Session: OLEDoS in Room F313

Date: August 26, 2022, at 10 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. KST

Tutorial on AR/VR at iMiD 2022

Instructor: eMagin COO Dr. Amal Ghosh

Title: OLED on Silicon Microdisplays

Date: August 23, 2022

For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.imid.or.kr.

About eMagin

eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.

Contact:

eMagin Corporation

Mark Koch, Chief Financial Officer

845-838-7900

investorrelations@emagin.com

Sharon Merrill Associates, Inc.

Nicholas Manganaro

617-542-5300

eman@investorrelations.com



