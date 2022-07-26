eMagin Corporation to Present at IMID 2022

HOPEWELL JUNCTION, N.Y., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMagin Corporation, or the “Company,” (NYSE American: EMAN), a leader in the development, design, and manufacture of high-resolution micro OLED displays for virtual and augmented reality solutions, today announced its Chief Operating Officer, Dr. Amal Ghosh, will present at The 22nd International Meeting on Information Display (IMID 2022), August 23-26 in Busan, South Korea. Additionally, Dr. Ghosh will also conduct a tutorial on AR/VR.
Invited Paper at iMiD 2022
Presenter: eMagin COO Dr. Amal Ghosh
Title: OLED Microdisplays for AR/VR Applications
Session: OLEDoS in Room F313
Date: August 26, 2022, at 10 p.m. EDT / 11 a.m. KST
Tutorial on AR/VR at iMiD 2022
Instructor: eMagin COO Dr. Amal Ghosh
Title: OLED on Silicon Microdisplays
Date: August 23, 2022
For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.imid.or.kr.
About eMagin
eMagin is the leader in OLED microdisplay technology, enabling the visualization of digital information and imagery for world-class customers in the military, consumer, medical and industrial markets. The Company invents, engineers, and manufactures display technologies of the future and is the only manufacturer of OLED displays in the United States. eMagin's Direct Patterning Technology (dPd™) will transform the way the world consumes information. Since 2001, eMagin's microdisplays have been used in AR/VR, aircraft helmets, heads-up display systems, thermal scopes, night vision goggles, future weapon systems and a variety of other applications. For more information, please visit www.emagin.com.
