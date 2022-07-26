Mike Powers, Fulcrum Partners, Recognized as a Catalyst Leader 2022

ATLANTA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mike Powers has been recognized by Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, as a Catalyst Leader 2022. Mike joins four other young leaders at the executive benefits firm in receiving this honor.



“Catalyst leaders,” said Fulcrum Partners Senior Vice President Kristine Kopsiaftis Lambert, “demonstrate commitment, service and exemplary leadership. As the Managing Director, Mike represents these qualities and more. He coordinates our nationwide nonqualified deferred compensation team, facilitates our ability to serve clients and steers the course of our operations.”

Mike joined the Fulcrum Partners team in 2019 as the firm’s Chief Administrative Officer. Since that time, he has managed the firm’s day-to-day operations and led strategic initiatives including the acquisition of Fulcrum Partners in 2021 by OneDigital, a national leader in the delivery of insurance, financial services and human resources consulting to public and private companies across the U.S.

“It is a privilege to serve as part of a team recognized as being among the top executive benefit and deferred compensation specialists in the nation,” said Mike. “As part of OneDigital, we are positioned to deliver holistic, comprehensive and customized benefits services to our clients. Our team seeks to maximize technology, experience and personalized client care, delivering services that are relevant and rewarding today and for the future of companies and their employees.”

Before joining Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, Mike was the Executive Director and prior to that the Vice President of Operations/Human Resources at an executive benefit and retirement consulting firm based in Ohio. Mike additionally has more than ten years of experience as a Client Relationship Manager with Aon Hewitt.

Mike holds a State of Ohio Life, Accident and Health Insurance License and has a BA in Business Administration and a BS in Political Science with a Minor in Law from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio. He joins company Vice Presidents – Retirement, Kenny DePaola, Christine Scott, Adam Monson and Sam Robert in receiving this recognition.

Learn more about Mike Powers and other executive benefits specialists at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company (fulcrumpartnersllc.com/team/). To find out more about how organizations and executives can benefit from the use of nonqualified deferred compensation (NQDC) plans, follow Deferred Compensation News.

About Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company

Fulcrum Partners (fulcrumpartnersllc.com). With a team of experienced industry professionals who serve with diverse skillsets, targeted experience and in-depth expertise in executive compensation and benefits consulting, the financial professionals at Fulcrum Partners, a OneDigital Company, focus on an integrated approach to the design, financing and plan administration of executive benefits programs. Originally founded in 2007, today the company is part of the OneDigital advisory firm and has executive benefits advisory offices in Atlanta, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Charleston and Bluffton, South Carolina; Cleveland, Ohio; Delray Beach, Orlando and Ponte Vedra, Florida; Los Angeles and Irvine, California; Portland, Oregon; Salt Lake City, Utah; Dallas/Fort Worth, Texas and Washington D.C.

About OneDigital

OneDigital delivers strategic advisory consulting and technology-forward solutions to more than 85,000 employers across the nation. As employee health care, wellness, and workplace benefits continue to converge, businesses of all sizes have relied on OneDigital's exceptional advisory teams for counsel in employee benefits, wellbeing, human resources, pharmacy consulting, property and casualty solutions, as well as the retirement and wealth management services provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. OneDigital's commitment to technology and innovation enables its 3,000 advisors to deliver the most modern and intuitive customer experience anywhere in the industry.

OneDigital has been named as a Best Place to Work in Insurance by Business Insurance. For more information, visit OneDigital.com.

This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, accounting, legal or tax advice. Any tax advice contained herein is of a general nature. You should seek specific advice from your tax professional before pursuing any idea contemplated herein. Please consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing in Mutual Funds. The prospectus, which contains this and other information about the investment company, can be obtained directly from the Fund Company or your financial professional. Be sure to read the prospectus carefully before deciding whether to invest.

Securities offered through Lion Street Financial, LLC (LSF) and Valmark Securities, Inc. (VSI), each a member of FINRA and SIPC. Investment advisory services offered through Lion Street Advisors, LLC (LSA) and Valmark Advisers, Inc. (VAI), each an SEC registered investment advisor. Please refer to your investment advisory agreement and the Form ADV disclosures provided to you for more information. VAI/VSI and LSF/LSA are non-affiliated entities and separate entities from OneDigital and Fulcrum Partners.

Unless otherwise noted, VAI/VSI, LSF/LSA are not affiliated, associated, authorized, endorsed by, or in any way officially connected with any other company, agency or government agency identified or referenced in this document.

Lion Street Advisors // Lion Street Financial

770.813.0750

press@fulcrumpartnersllc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8f2c8271-4b95-4859-b0a3-ba3f6bcfcffa