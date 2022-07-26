PURA Anticipated Cash Infusion On Track To Complete On Or Ahead Of Schedule

Dallas, TX, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Puration, Inc. (OTC Pink: PURA) today issued an update on the recently announced agreement anticipated to result in a cash infusion within the next 90 days. Management indicates the agreement is progressing on track and anticipated to be completed on or ahead of schedule.

PURA is building its Farmersville Hemp Brand to advance and profit from the potential of industrial hemp. PURA has a multifold strategy that includes generating revenue from consulting on the implementation of hemp strategies into conventional product and service offerings, the sale of hemp products and services under the Farmersville Hemp Co-Op, and through investing in industrial hemp solutions.

PURA has identified its 70-acre property in Texas as a resource that can be a resource utilized to provide the company with improved potential to sustain itself through the prevailing market conditions. The agreement announced earlier this month is anticipated to result in PURA receiving a cash infusion within the next 90 days that will improve the company’s posture for sustaining through the current market downturn.

The company intends to provide regular updates as it continues to adapt its strategy to address the current market and economy.

For more information on Puration, visit http://www.purationinc.com

This News Release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from any these statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any those forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date of this news release. None of such forward-looking statements should be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans set forth in this News Release will be achieved or be executed.