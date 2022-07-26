KemPharm to Participate in the 2022 Joint NNPDF-INPDA Conference and Meeting

CELEBRATION, Fla., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KemPharm, Inc. (NasdaqGS: KMPH) (KemPharm, or the Company), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases, today announced that members of the KemPharm team will attend the upcoming Niemann Pick Disease Foundation’s Family Support and Medical Conference, and the International Niemann Pick Disease Association’s Biennial Meeting. The joint event is being held in Orlando, Florida, from July 28 through August 1, 2022.



“KemPharm is pleased to join together with the NNPDF and the INPDA in their mission to provide resources and support to patients, families and caregivers who are coping with NPC,” said Christal Mickle, Senior Vice President of Operations and Product Development. “Our presence and sponsorship of these events demonstrate our commitment to both the U.S. and international NPC advocacy community.”

About KemPharm:

KemPharm is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for rare central nervous system (CNS), neurodegenerative and lysosomal storage diseases. KemPharm has a diverse product portfolio, which includes a pipeline of several clinical-stage product candidates that are intended for orphan/rare disease indications. The pipeline includes arimoclomol, an orally-delivered, first-in-class treatment for Niemann-Pick disease type C (NPC), and KP1077, which the company is developing as a treatment for idiopathic hypersomnia (IH), a rare neurological sleep disorder, and narcolepsy. In addition, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved AZSTARYS®, a once-daily treatment for ADHD in patients aged six years and older containing KemPharm’s prodrug, serdexmethylphenidate (SDX), which is being commercialized by Corium, Inc. in the U.S., and APADAZ®, an immediate-release combination product containing benzhydrocodone, KemPharm’s prodrug of hydrocodone, and acetaminophen, which is being commercialized by KVK-Tech, Inc. in the U.S. For more information on KemPharm and its pipeline of product candidates visit www.kempharm.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and YouTube.

