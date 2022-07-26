Power Bank Market Size worth US$ 18.5 Billion by 2031| CAGR: 6.1%: Notes TMR Study        

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global power bank market is estimated to register growth at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, from 2022 to 2031.



The study by TMR provides in-depth data on important factors influencing the growth trajectory of the global power bank market. Hence, readers gain data and analysis on the growth drivers, restraints, expansion opportunities, demands and supply ratio, and the list of leading market players. This aside, the report sheds light on the current power bank target market regions and key power bank marketing strategy utilized by these players in order to expand their businesses.

Players in the power bank market are expected to observe a rise in the demand for portable power banks during the forecast period. This growth is ascribed to several factors including a surge in the use of different electronic devices including iPads, laptops, smartphones, and tablets across the globe. The popularity of portable battery charger is being increasing in the recent years as a best power bank owing to its ability to offer stable power in critical times, notes a TMR report on the power bank market.

Power Bank Market: Key Findings

The use of different types of gadgets including tablets, laptops, and smartphones is being increasing around the world for varied purposes including work, Internet browsing, calling, reading, watching movies, and playing games. Thus, the dying battery in the middle of such activities can be irritant, which is making it vital for people to buy a power bank. Owing to these factors, the global power bank market size is expected to expand at prominent pace and attract a value of US$ 18.5 Bn by 2031.

Due to launch of solar charging and hydrogen cells, customers across the globe are inclining toward the use of a power bank without electricity. Besides, the power bank market share is anticipated to increase in the forthcoming years owing to a rise in the utilization of power banks across several emerging economies including India, where people experience frequent issues pertaining to the electricity shortage, notes a power bank market analysis by TMR.

Power Bank Market: Growth Boosters

Rise in the use of varied electronic devices including laptops and smartphones globally is creating high demand for power banks

Increase in the need for convenient charging options for electronic devices is fueling the sales growth in the power bank market

Surge in the amount of time spent on social media by the global population is fueling the demand for power banks across the globe



Power Bank Market: Regional Analysis

The power bank market is Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at rapid pace during the forecast period due to several factors including the expansion of the electronics industry in emerging economies including India and China

Rise in the use of technology-based smartphones by people from North America is creating sizable sales prospects for players in the regional power bank market

Power Bank Market: Key Players

Some of the key players profiled in the report are:

Braven LC – INCIPIO Technologies, Inc.

Anker Technology Co. Limited

EasyAcc.com, Inc.

Apacer Technologies, Inc.

Goal Zero Corporation, LLC

GP Batteries International Ltd

MiPow Limited

Maxell Holdings

IEC Technology, Ltd.

Mophie, Inc.

Panasonic Corporation

Sony Corporation

RavPower

Xtorm

Realme

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Power Bank Market Segmentation

Product Type Portable Power Banks Power Charging Case Solar Power Banks

Capacity Upto 5,000 mAh 5,001 mAh-12,000 mAh 12,001 mAh-20,000 mAh Above 20,000 mAh

Battery Type Lithium Ion Lithium Polymer

Port Type Standard Type C DC Power Jack

Category Personal Shared

Application Smartphone Tablet/Laptops PCs Camera Others

Charging Source Electric Solar Hybrid

Distribution Channel Online E-commerce Websites Company based Websites Offline Supermarkets & Hypermarkets Multi-brand Retail Stores Direct to Customer

Regions Covered North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa South America





