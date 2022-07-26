Healthy Extracts Launches New Clinical Study Investigating UBN ACTIVATE™ Effect on Golfers’ Energy, Focus and Scores

LAS VEGAS, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Healthy Extracts Inc. (OTCQB: HYEX), a leading innovator of clinically proven plant-based products for heart and brain health, has launched a prospective, investigational trial to study the effect of its UBN ACTIVATE™ on golf performance.



The study will investigate if the natural brain activation supplement can improve golfers’ energy conservation, mental focus and score during each round.

During play, 10 subjects will wear metabolic measurement equipment to evaluate on-course energy expenditure. They will then play nine holes of golf with and without taking ACTIVATE, and rate their overall focus, tee shots, second shots and short game accordingly. Each subject will also be evaluated with their preferred mode of golf transport: pushcart, electric trolley or motor cart.

Neil Wolkodoff, PhD, medical program director of the Colorado Center for Health and Sports Science, will be the lead investigator for the study. An avid golfer, he has authored several books about the physiology of the sport, including Physical Golf and Core Powered Golf.

According to Dr. Wolkodoff, this is the first energy expenditure study of golf that will correlate mental focus to scores.

The study is sponsored by the Colorado Center for Health & Sports Science and the Colorado Golf Association, with the testing conducted at the Common Ground Golf Course in Aurora, Colorado. The study is expected to conclude in October, with the result to be published in a peer-reviewed, scientific journal.

The study is expected to build upon the success of a randomized, placebo-controlled clinical trial published in Annals of Reviews and Research that highlighted the ability of ACTIVATE to naturally increase key brain activity by as much as 46%.

Clinical studies have shown ACTIVATE dramatically improves human cognitive behavior and mental focus by activating areas of the brain primarily responsible for attention, memory, mood, and reaction times. These benefits are a result of the company’s KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations clinically shown to quickly generate strong and sustained ketone levels in the brain.

Duke Pitts, president of Healthy Extracts, stated: “We anticipate significant results from this observational trial of the effect of ACTIVATE on golf performance. We’ve received preliminary positive indications, including anecdotal reports from users stating that their golf game improved substantially. We’re now looking forward to this study to provide actual results that will confirm these observations.”

According to Rich “The G-man” Goins, noted radio sportscaster and ACTIVATE user: “I attribute some of my best golf rounds in the last six months to taking UBN ACTIVATE. I’m definitely more focused and calm while putting, and have the mental edge in making shots that help me score and win tournaments.”

Added Pitts: “Looking at our sales channels, we see many B2B opportunities with major golf companies that would be interested in an all-natural supplement that could provide golfers an edge in their game. We also anticipate attracting golfers under our brand influencer program, where we can secure key product endorsements.”

The company plans to launch additional clinical trials studying ACTIVATE’s effect on athletes in other sports, such as martial arts.

About UBN ACTIVATE

UBN ACTIVATE is a specialized version of Healthy Extracts’ proprietary, patent-protected formulations. The company’s unique products are the result of more than 20 years of scientific research, including multiple clinical studies on the key ingredients.

The ingredients are naturally derived and contain no caffeine or added sugar, and its powerful brain activation benefits have been shown to last eight hours or more.

The formulation also contains a proprietary blend of other effective ingredients, including a naturally sourced spearmint extract that has been clinically shown to support mental focus during the day without disrupting sleep at night and a protective free radical scavenger found naturally in the body that helps the brain function optimally, while promoting a healthy mood and supporting healthy sleep habits.

It also includes a unique natural marigold extract that is scientifically shown to block blue light, enhance brain carotenoid antioxidant levels and replenish lutein, which is critical for optimum eye health.

Healthy Extracts’ product research and development is focused on the brain health supplement market that is expected to grow at an 8% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) to reach $15.7 billion by 2030.

To learn more about ACTIVATE and Healthy Extracts’ other products, go to tryubn.com and bergametna.com .

About Healthy Extracts “Live Life Young Again”

Healthy Extracts Inc. is a platform for developing or acquiring science-forward, clinically proven, plant-based proprietary products in select high-growth categories within the multibillion-dollar nutraceuticals market.

The company’s subsidiaries, BergametNA™ and Ultimate Brain Nutrients™ (UBN), offer nutraceutical natural heart and brain health supplements. This includes the only heart health supplement containing Citrus Bergamot SuperFruit™. This superfruit is known to have the highest quality and concentration of polyphenols and flavonoids, and with healthy heart benefits backed by more than 17 clinical studies.

UBN KETONOMICS® proprietary formulations have been clinically shown to support brain health, including memory, cognition, focus and neuro-energy. UBN is pursuing intellectual property license opportunities for monetizing its IP portfolio of multiple issued and pending patents.

For more information visit: healthyextractsinc.com , bergametna.com or tryubn.com .

