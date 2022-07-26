StarTree Introduces Next Generation, Real-Time User-Facing Analytics and Anomaly Detection Platform

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarTree, Inc . today announced the launch of the first version of StarTree Community Edition with source availability of StarTree ThirdEye . Community Edition is an integrated package of state-of-the-art tools that enable companies to rapidly deploy, manage, and monitor real time applications. In doing so, the applications will become the primary vehicle through which the community can leverage some of the innovations that StarTree is bringing to the Real-Time Analytics market all under the StarTree Open Source License.



The first iteration of Community Edition will include Apache Pinot and ThirdEye. The new platform puts more control in the hands of the user to detect true anomalies in data while providing the knowledge, platform, and source tools needed to deliver self-service, user-facing, real-time analytics to users across multiple industries.

As companies continue to unlock the value of data to drive decision making and improve business performance and operations, unexpected data deviations can significantly impact business, leading to drops in revenue and user engagement, as well as hikes in operational costs.

Detecting such data anomalies before it is too late can be time-intensive due to manually monitoring metrics and KPIs. Not only that, but the inability to quickly find the root cause of “bad data” combined with the lack of forward-looking intelligence from anomalous events, can result in missed opportunities for business development and growth.

StarTree ThirdEye is an anomaly detection, monitoring, and interactive root-cause analysis platform built for both developers and product analytics, business operations, and data engineering teams. It identifies and predicts anomalous behavior in real-time in rapidly changing massive data based on historical patterns that are impossible to track manually.

“StarTree was built to empower decision-makers by unleashing the power of insights at scale to act in real-time,” said Kishore Gopalakrishna, CEO and founder of StarTree. “To provide greater leverage to the community, we are now making ThirdEye source available for multiple use-cases, so that users can make better, more timely and accurate decisions even from anomalous events.”

StarTree ThirdEye is used by industry leading companies such as LinkedIn, Confluent and Walmart, and Just Eat TakeAway.com, a parent company of brands including Takeaway.com, Just Eat, SkipTheDishes, Grubhub, and Menulog.

StarTree Community users will have access to community editions of StarTree ThirdEye and Apache Pinot , the real-time distributed OLAP datastore, that is purpose-built to provide ultra-low latency analytics at extremely high throughput. Users will also have access to free trials of StarTree Enterprise editions on cloud.

For more information on StarTree Community and to access StarTree ThirdEye, please visit the StarTree ThirdEye developer portal here . You can also submit your request for Early Adopter Access for StarTree Community Edition here . You can find more information about StarTree and sign up for updates at startree.ai/ .

About StarTree

StarTree believes that all decision-makers – from the C-suite to the end-user – deserve the benefit of timely, data-driven insights. StarTree is the real-time analytics platform that brings together the scale, freshness, speed, and ease of use necessary for any company to make that vision a reality. Founded by the creators of Apache Pinot™, StarTree’s technology has been proven at scale at leading companies such as LinkedIn, Uber, Stripe, and Walmart. The company is backed by Bain Capital Ventures , GGV Capital , and CRV . To learn more, please visit https://www.startree.ai/ .