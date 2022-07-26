Inotiv, Inc. Continues to Expand Genetic Toxicology Offering with Support of GLP Assays at Rockville, MD, Location

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) (the “Company”, “We”, “Our” or “Inotiv”), a leading contract research organization specializing in nonclinical and analytical drug discovery and development services and research models and related products and services, today announced that the Company has greatly expanded its capacity to conduct Good Laboratory Practices (“GLP”) studies for in vitro cytogenetics and bacterial mutation assays as components of the Standard Battery of genetic toxicology studies required to support first-in-human evaluations of novel therapeutics.



Since acquiring key genetic toxicology assets from MilliporeSigma’s BioReliance® portfolio in July 2021, the Company has been hiring and investing in validating and further developing those assets to offer clients critical genetic toxicology services to support their drug development goals. With the acquisition of North Carolina-based Integrated Laboratory Systems, LLC (now Inotiv RTP) in January 2022, the Company further expanded its GLP safety assessment offerings for in vivo and in vitro general and genetic toxicology services, including the addition of significant pathology and toxicology expertise, as well as adding genomics, bioinformatics and computational toxicology services.

“Our genetic toxicology service offering is expanding in order to meet growing demand and we continue to develop our program across these two sites to help drive research and innovation for our clients,” said David Allen, Ph.D., Vice President, Inotiv RTP. “Although we are currently booking studies several months out, we are continually increasing capacity and capabilities at both our Rockville and Inotiv RTP sites with the objective of reaching full operational capacity by early 2023.”

