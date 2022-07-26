The Global Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market is expected to grow by $ 64.51 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 10.34% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Managed IT Infrastructure Services Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310219/?utm_source=GNW

34% during the forecast period. Our report on the managed IT infrastructure services market provides a holistic analysis, of market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising adoption of cloud-based managed security services (MSS), recent developments, and rising investments by industry verticals to deploy new technologies and solutions.

The managed IT infrastructure services market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The managed IT infrastructure services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Small and medium enterprise

• Large enterprise



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the increasing demand for low-cost IT infrastructure as one of the prime reasons driving the managed IT infrastructure services market growth during the next few years. Also, a strategic alliance among vendors in the global managed IT infrastructure services market and an increase in the dependency of SMEs on managed services will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on managed IT infrastructure services market covers the following areas:

• Managed IT infrastructure services market sizing

• Managed IT infrastructure services market forecast

• Managed IT infrastructure services market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading managed IT infrastructure services market vendors that include Accenture Plc, AT and T Inc., Atos SE, Canon Inc., Cisco Systems Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Dell Technologies Inc., DXC Technology Co., Fujitsu Ltd., Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd., Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co., International Business Machines Corp., Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Toshiba Corp., Verizon Communications Inc., and Xerox Holdings Corp. Also, the managed IT infrastructure services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

