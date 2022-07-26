The Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market is expected to grow by $ 76.95 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Anticoccidial Drugs Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310218/?utm_source=GNW

1% during the forecast period. Our report on the anticoccidial drugs market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for feed additives owing to rising disease outbreaks in livestock, rising awareness about coccidial diseases, and increasing dependency on livestock products.

The anticoccidial drugs market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The anticoccidial drugs market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Ionophore anticoccidial

• Chemical derivative anticoccidial



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)



This study identifies the advances in biotechnology as one of the prime reasons driving the anticoccidial drugs market growth during the next few years. Also, technological advances in animal disease diagnosis and m and activities by vendors will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the anticoccidial drugs market covers the following areas:

• Anticoccidial drugs market sizing

• Anticoccidial drugs market forecast

• Anticoccidial drugs market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anticoccidial drugs market vendors that include Bayer AG, Bioproperties Pty Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Cronus Pharma, Elanco Animal Health Inc., Huvepharma EOOD, Impextraco NV, Kemin Industries Inc., LABORATORIOS HIPRA SA, Merck and Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Phibro Animal Health Corp., Qilu Animal Health Products Co., Ltd., Vetoquinol SA, VH Group, Virbac, and Zoetis Inc. Also, the anticoccidial drugs market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310218/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________