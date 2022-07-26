The Global ATV UTV Tire Market is expected to grow by 43.57 mn units during 2022-2026, decelerating at a CAGR of 4.49% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global ATV UTV Tire Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310216/?utm_source=GNW

49% during the forecast period. Our report on the ATV UTV tire market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing trend toward adventurous sporting, rising usage of ATVs and UTV tires in agriculture and farm operations, and increasing government regulation for the use of ATVs.

The ATV UTV tire market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The ATV UTV tire market is segmented as below:

By Application

• UTV

• ATV



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• The Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the increasing application in defense and military as one of the prime reasons driving the ATV UTV tire market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing product launches and increasing demand for airless ATVs and UTV tires will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading ATV UTV tire market vendors including Bridgestone Corp. and Cheng Shin Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Hwa Fong Rubber Ind. Co. Ltd., Kenda Rubber Industrial Co. Ltd., Maxxis International, Michelin Group, OTR Wheel Engineering Inc., Sedona Tire and Wheel, The Carlstar Group LLC, TIANJIN WANDA TYRE GROUP Co. Ltd., Titan International Inc., and Toyo Tire Corp. Also, the ATV UTV tire market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

