MLTPLY Launches Stable Insurance Using INSTANDA’s Platform in Ten Weeks

Dallas Fort Worth, Texas, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MLTPLY announced the successful launch of their latest insurtech partnership, Stable Insurance, with the help of INSTANDA’s complete digital platform. Stable’s first offering is owner-operators rideshare insurance for drivers in networks such as Uber or Lyft. In just ten weeks, Stable, MLTPLY, and INSTANDA built an end-to-end insurance experience including B2C support via a digital agent quote flow and policy issuance supported by an innovative insurance offering enabling their customers to:

Get a quote in 90 seconds

Buy a policy in 150 seconds

Purchase specialty coverages such as a matching and vanishing deductible

Get a dash cam for $5 a month and receive a 20% discount

MLTPLY is an insurtech incubator focused on bringing comprehensive innovation to the P&C sector by offering vital products and services at the right price. Their first insurtech, Pouch, launched in late 2021 and offers simplified Commercial Auto insurance built for underinsured markets. With a constantly growing portfolio, MLTPLY will continue to innovate through 2022 with exceptional delivery records achieved through globally distributed teams across the United States, Latin America, and the European Union.

Gloria Guntiñas, Co-Founder and CEO of MLTPLY says, “With a personal mission to insure the underinsured and make insurance accessible to markets that historically don’t have access, we’re thrilled to launch Stable Insurance. It’s a gamechanger for rideshare drivers who need to insure their most valuable asset and livelihood, their vehicle."

“One of the biggest wow moments in my time at INSTANDA so far is seeing what MTLPLY has created using INSTANDA’s platform,” shares Greg Murphy, EVP of North America at INSTANDA. “MLTPLY’s first project, Pouch offered an incredible product and user journey, and to see what they’ve created with Stable Insurance in such a short amount of time is truly amazing. They are not afraid to take risks and transform the insurance industry.”

About MLTPLY

MLTPLY helps seed-stage companies solving small businesses and consumers’ protection and P&C insurance needs. With extensive experience in technology, innovation, telematics, new data, new and complex markets, and non-admitted offerings that need technology scale, MLTPLY focuses on launching insurtechs fast. If you’re an insurtech interested in partnering with MTPLY, apply at https://apply.mltply.io/.

About INSTANDA

INSTANDA offers a complete digital platform for innovative insurers. Whether digitizing your entire business, or launching a new innovative product, INSTANDA provides everything you need to transform your value offering for the modern world. Visit http://www.instanda.com/us to find out why more than 70 insurers have partnered with INSTANDA to deliver unparalleled value for their clients.

