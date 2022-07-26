Multi-billion dollar Web 3.0 companies join DeHealth to revolutionize healthcare

Bicester, UK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide demand for high-quality and structured medical data is constantly growing. Medical data is undoubtedly some of the most valuable information because of its importance in accelerating medical research and improving healthcare outcomes. On the one hand, it’s claimed that electronic medical health records make up an industry worth nearly $27 billion, meaning pharmaceutical companies are already paying for massive datasets from private labs, insurance companies, hospitals, etc. But on the other hand, pharmaceutical enterprises lose huge amounts of money to fake data and hacking every year - medical data breaches may cost healthcare companies $3-7 million per incident, while the black market for medical data is enormous - in 2021, 45 million individuals were victims of healthcare data attacks. Finally, a single medical record can go for up to $1,000 on the black market. Thus, ordinary people, patients, lose not only their private information, but money as well.

In pursuing the goal to respect the interests of ordinary people, who are the true owners of data, DeHealth is pleased to announce cooperation with Chainlink. This new partnership will accelerate the development of the DeHealth ecosystem, combining Chainlink’s decentralized oracles and DHLT Network, providing a consistent and secure market data source for smart contracts.

Chainlink, the industry standard oracle network for connecting smart contracts to the real world, is one of DeHealth’s strategic technical partners who help in setting a safe, trustworthy and scalable DeHealth dApp and decentralized data storage DHLT Network. DHLT Network is a private EVM-based blockchain with Proof of Authority consensus mechanism and blockсhain agnostic. DHLT Network makes health data profitable and lifesaving with the help of worldwide AI & the Medical Data-Based DeHealth App and Web 3.0 ecosystem. Users will be able to share, manage, and monetize their data with the dApp. Transactions by users within the dApp, completed using our DHLT token, will support their health while selling their anonymized data – such wise individuals can receive passive and fair income.

Dealing with medical data, the most sensitive and valuable asset in the healthcare industry, DeHealth prioritizes the security of data storage by complying with data protection and security standards including Data Protection Law, GDPR, HIPAA, Data Protection Act. High-grade cybersecurity of the application and the data inside of it is provided by the internal development team as well as independent experts such as Hacken, who conducted a smart contract code review and security analysis report for DHLT Network.

Chainlink will facilitate the provision of certain on-chain randomness data from selected node operators directly to DeHealth’s smart contract using External Adapters. External adapters allow access to high-quality data and enable extreme flexibility to connect smart contracts to premium web APIs, and are already utilized in highly reliable and secure oracle networks that secure over 3B+ in the DeFi economy.

To be precise DeHealth will use:

Chainlink Keepers to automate income distribution when DeHealth helps to sell depersonalized medical data, as well as DHLT distribution, post filling of users’ data for promo and marketing activities, as well as a referral program. Chainlink Keepers is a decentralized transaction automation solution that allows smart contracts to outsource regular maintenance tasks in a highly reliable, trust-minimized, and cost-efficient manner. Chainlink Price Feeds to fix rates to show in different fiat currencies on the front end. Chainlink Price Feeds are the quickest way to connect smart contracts to the real-world market prices of assets. They enable smart contracts to retrieve the latest price of an asset in a single call.





This integration of the DHLT Network and Chainlink ensures DeHealth’s smart contracts with secure, reliable and verifiable randomness. Moreover, this cooperation will improve incoming data tremendously, thus enhancing DeHealth AI to better parse symptoms and predict disease.

Chainlink is one of several enterprises which highlights healthcare’s decentralization. This collaboration accelerates DeHealth’s becoming a standard in medical data collecting, processing, storing and monetization, and will most likely speed up the development of privacy-first MedFi, embedded by DeHealth.

About DeHealth

DeHealth is a brand and international association of companies with HQ in the UK and research centers in Israel, the US, and New Zealand.

DeHealth's mission is to make healthcare more efficient by building a Web3 platform for medical data, and to provide equal access to medicine for all people, regardless of country and income level. Thus a DeHealth App - AI & Medical Data-Based Mobile App was developed. It is a decentralized application (dApp) that allows users to securely and autonomously store their medical data in one storage, share, manage and even monetize it using the DHLT token, supporting their health while selling their anonymized data. Over 35,000 doctors, 3,200,000 patients, and 650 hospitals already trust DeHealth in healthcare issues.

All the tools necessary for the user to easily and safely sell their data provides DHLT Network - a decentralized storage for health data and digital assets, data oracles protocol, and incentive layer. The job of DHLT protocol is to digitalise and secure global health data for everyone. The repository receives daily clinical, medical, and personal data, and this data regarding the health status of people (users) is de-identified, structured, and networked.

