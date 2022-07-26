The Global Refrigerated Trailer Market is expected to grow by $ 1.71 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.35% during the forecast period

New York, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Refrigerated Trailer Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06310209/?utm_source=GNW

The refrigerated trailer market is expected to grow by 35% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising consumption of frozen food, adoption of the fuel-efficient practice, and rising demand for COVID-19 vaccine transportation.

The refrigerated trailer market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The refrigerated trailer market is segmented as below:

By Type

• chilled food

• frozen food



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• The Middle East and Africa



This study identifies the electrified trailer technologies as one of the prime reasons driving the refrigerated trailer market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing awareness about food wastage and technological advancement will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the refrigerated trailer market covers the following areas:

• Refrigerated trailer market sizing

• Refrigerated trailer market forecast

• Refrigerated trailer market industry analysis



This vendor analysis includes Bay and Bay Transportation, Gray and Adams Ltd., Great Dane LLC, Halvor Lines Inc., Humbaur GmbH, Hyundai Motor Co., KRONE GMBH and CO. KG, LAMBERET SAS, Manac Inc., Montracon Ltd., Polarking Mobile, Premier Trailer Mfg. Inc., Randon Implementos S.A., Schmitz Cargobull AG, Stevens Transport, STI HOLDINGS Inc., Trane Technologies Plc, TW Transport, Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., Vanguard National Trailer Corp., and Wabash National Corp. The refrigerated trailer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

