GeoVax to Report Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 and Provide Corporate Update

Conference Call to be Held Wednesday, August 3, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time

ATLANTA, GA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – GeoVax Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: GOVX), a biotechnology company developing immunotherapies and vaccines against infectious diseases and cancer, announces today that it will report second quarter 2022 financial results on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 after the market closes.

Management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 3, 2022 to review financial results and provide an update on corporate developments. Following management’s formal remarks, there will be a question-and-answer session.

Participants are asked to pre-register for the call via the following link:

https://dpregister.com/sreg/10169470/f3bd71e646

Registered participants will receive their dial-in number upon registration and will dial directly into the call without delay. Those without Internet access or who are unable to pre-register may dial in by calling 1-866-777-2509 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5413 (international). All callers should dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time and ask to be joined into the GeoVax call.

The conference call will be available through a live webcast found here:

https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=A9WC5AAd

A webcast replay of the call will be available via the same link as the live webcast approximately one hour after the end of the call through November 3, 2022. A telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by calling 1-877-344-7529 (domestic) or 1-412-317-0088 (international) and using access code 1768209.

The telephonic replay will be available until August 17, 2022.

About GeoVax

GeoVax Labs, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using novel proprietary platforms. GeoVax’s product pipeline includes two ongoing Phase 2 clinical trials of GEO-CM04S1 (formerly COH04S1) for COVID-19 as a universal booster vaccine to mRNA vaccines authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and as a primary vaccine for use in immunocompromised patients. In addition to GEO-CM04S1 for COVID-19, GeoVax is developing GEO-CM02 as a pan-coronavirus vaccine. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical trial of Gedeptin® for treatment of head and neck cancer. Gedeptin® has been granted orphan drug status by the FDA. Additional research and development programs include preventive vaccines against Zika Virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses (Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa) and malaria, as well as immunotherapies for multiple solid tumors. The Company’s portfolio of wholly owned, co-owned, and in-licensed intellectual property stands at over 70 granted or pending patent applications spread over 20 patent families. For additional information about GeoVax, visit our website: www.geovax.com.

Contact:

GeoVax Labs, Inc.

investor@geovax.com

678-384-7220