Perceptyx Receives FedRAMP Security Authorization

TEMECULA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perceptyx , the leading employee listening and people analytics company, today announced it has achieved Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) authorization at the Moderate security impact level. The achievement underscores Perceptyx’s long-standing commitment to data security and authorizes its People Insights platform for use across the United States public sector.



The Perceptyx People Insights platform gives federal, state and local agencies the continuous insights they need to design and deliver an effective employee experience. It provides multiple ways to engage employees in active conversations at scale through point-in-time and lifecycle surveys, real-time crowdsourcing and voting capabilities, and manager effectiveness feedback. With the platform’s advanced analytics and machine learning, public sector organizations can understand employees’ needs and make the connection between worker feedback and each agency’s mission. According to a Deloitte report in October 2021, improving federal employee engagement can even create higher levels of public trust.

The platform is already used by the US Department of Veterans Affairs, United States Department of Health and Human Services, and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

FedRAMP is a government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to assessing, authorizing and monitoring the security of cloud services. Often considered the gold standard for security certifications, FedRAMP is widely recognized as one of the highest non-military security programs.

While FedRAMP was established by the US federal government, it incorporates policies and procedures that will benefit all Perceptyx customers. Across sectors, more than 600 large organizations and a third of the Fortune 100 use Perceptyx as the foundation of their employee voice programs. As part of its commitment to providing the highest standard of scalability and security, Perceptyx also holds SOC 2 Type 2 and ISO/IEC 27001 and 27701 certifications.

“Every organization, government agencies included, must understand and respond to the rapidly-changing needs of its employees. Employee feedback is critical to navigating decisions around the return to in-person work, ensuring worker well-being, helping managers deal with new workplace expectations, and knowing where to prioritize investment in the employee experience,” said John Borland, CEO of Perceptyx. “We are proud to achieve FedRAMP authorization, and honored to help meet the workplace needs of the thousands of government employees performing valuable work across the country.”

About Perceptyx

Since its founding in 2003, Perceptyx has been redefining the employee insights industry, delivering enterprise-level employee listening and people analytics to more than 600 clients, including one-third of the Fortune 100. With an unrivaled technology platform and a tailor-made, flexible approach, the Perceptyx platform makes it easy for managers, HR executives and business leaders to discover insights deep within large and complex organizations, driving meaningful action to improve business outcomes. Driven by a deep intellectual curiosity and a culture of innovation, Perceptyx is challenging the status quo — to help people and organizations “see the way forward.”