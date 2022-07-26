MacKenzie Capital Management, LP announces an extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase Common Stock and Series A or 1 Preferred Stock Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation

ORINDA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Affiliates of MacKenzie Capital Management, LP, today announced the extension of the offering period for its previously announced offer to purchase Common Stock and Series A or 1 Preferred Stock Shares of Mobile Infrastructure Corporation at a price of $7.25 per Common Stock and $700 per Series A or 1 Preferred Stock upon the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase and in the related Assignment Form for the offer (which together constitute the “Offer” and the “Tender Offer Documents”). The Offer is now scheduled to expire at 11:59 P.M., Pacific Time, on September 9, 2022, unless the Offer is extended or earlier terminated. As of the date hereof, 14,965.967 Common Stock and seven Preferred Stock Shares have been tendered to date.



Shareholders should read the Offer to Purchase and the related materials carefully because they contain important information. Shareholders may obtain a free copy of the Tender Offer Documents on the Offer to Purchase, the Letter to Shareholders, the Assignment Form, and a copy of this press release, without charge, from our website at www.mackenziecapital.com (click on Tenders), or by calling toll free at 800-854-8357. Shareholders also may obtain Mobile Infrastructure Corporation documents that the company has filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at the commission’s website at www.sec.gov.