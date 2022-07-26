Shift Clean Energy Secures ABS Approval

Vancouver/ Unceded Territories of the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh Nations, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shift Clean Energy (Shift) has announced that it has received approval from US-based classification society American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) for its energy storage solution (ESS).

Shift’s lithium-ion battery-based ESS are used for hybrid or fully electric propulsion systems for marine, offshore and inland waterway applications and currently rank among the safest in the world.

Brent Perry, CEO and founder of Shift commented: “We’re proud to receive ABS approval for our energy storage solutions. The standards put in place by ABS are vital for the safety of marine vessels. At Shift, safety is our number one priority and our focus has always been on building the safest and most robust energy storage solution possible. This certification allows us to continue delivering a reliable and affordable way to electrify and reduce reliance on fossil fuels with a goal of decarbonizing the industry as a whole.”

Shift Clean Energy received certification March 2022. In 2021, Shift announced its approval certification under new 2020 class rules for commercial vessel batteries set out by classification society DNV GL and was one of the first energy storage solutions (ESS) providers to adhere to the new testing standard.

Shift is a leading supplier of clean energy solutions to the marine market and beyond and is responsible for some of the first electrified vessels in market, including the first electric ferry in southern Europe in Aveiro, Portugal, and a pilot program to electrify harbour vessels at the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore.





About Shift Clean Energy:

Shift Clean Energy provides energy storage solutions to decarbonize the marine transport industry and other hard to abate sectors. Shift enables customers to meet their climate action and ESG goals with clean energy solutions based on leading-edge energy storage systems. Understood to be the safest and most reliable energy storage solutions on the market today, and the first commercial marine solutions company to offer pay-as-you-go PwrSwäp subscription energy systems. Customers save money from day one through electrification, integrating ESS and renewable energy for both commercial and maritime applications. Join us on our mission to zero emissions.




