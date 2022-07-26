SOUTHERN ITS INTERNATIONAL CLOSES TRANSACTION WITH PRESTIGE MARKETING CONSULTING, INC.

Palm Desert, CA, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Southern ITS International Inc. (OTC Pink: SITS) announced today that it has closed its transaction to acquire a thirty percent (30%) interest in Prestige Marketing Consulting, Inc., a Delaware corporation, which owns the exclusive United States distribution rights to the Madamua cosmetic line ( www.madamua.com ).

James E. Shipley, President of Southern ITS International, Inc. said, “The Madamua cosmetic line is already highly popular in Europe and Asia, and we look forward to bringing their products to the United States. The Valencia, Spain-based producer of high-end cosmetics utilizes millenary olive oil in all of its products, sourcing the very limited production extra-virgin olive oil used in its products from its own groves of 936 olive trees that range from 1,000 to 2,000 years old. Using extra-virgin olive oil as a cosmetic ingredient to maintain hydration and the elasticity of the skin dates back nearly 5,000 years ago to Egyptian culture and later in the era of the Roman Empire. Madamua has brought this tradition into the modern era.”

Mr. Shipley added, “We have already started to integrate the sales and marketing of the Madamua products into the business operations of Growth Goods, Inc., our e-Commerce sales and marketing subsidiary, and expect to achieve great success in bringing the Madamua cosmetic line to the United States.”

About Southern ITS International, Inc.

Southern ITS International, Inc. intends to own and/or control a portfolio of highly successful businesses and will focus on a being a multinational conglomerate. As a holding company, Southern ITS International is presently in the market to acquire a stake in various companies both public and private. It will also focus on building a direct sales network of various e-commerce internet applications, manufacturing, and internet sales of various products. We will build an experienced management team that will build a diverse portfolio, buying entire companies, or interests therein, involved in consumer goods, technology, oil and gas, manufacturing, real estate, and other sectors, which will then become operating subsidiaries of Southern ITS International.

Precautionary and Forward-Looking Statement



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude or risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of several factors, and other risks identified in the Company's disclosures or filings with the SEC or OTC Markets, Inc. You are further cautioned that penny stocks and stocks of smaller companies like Southern ITS International, Inc. are inherently volatile and risky, and that no investor should buy this stock unless they can afford the loss of their entire investment.

Source: Southern ITS International, Inc.