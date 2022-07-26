PermaPlate/Siskin Enterprises Hires Rusty Oca as Chief Financial Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PermaPlate/Siskin Enterprises, a leading source of automotive protection products and world-class warranty administration, recently announced that Russell (Rusty) Oca has joined the organization as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Oca brings with him more than 22 years of experience in the F&I industry. Prior to joining PermaPlate/Siskin Enterprises, he served as Chief Financial Officer for Allstate Dealer Services. Oca was instrumental in significantly growing their F&I business, dealer & agent participation programs, and profitability throughout his tenure.

Based out of Jacksonville, Florida, Oca's primary responsibilities with PermaPlate will include finance, accounting, pricing, strategy, & risk while working to help grow PermaPlate's footprint throughout the U.S.

"In our search for a CFO, we saw a tremendous opportunity to find a proven industry leader. Rusty's experience and track record with his previous employer speaks for itself," said PermaPlate's President John Nisson. His hands-on nature has given him vast exposure to complex dealership engagement structures, expertise with underwriting and actuarial product modeling, and industry best-practice insights that will help take PermaPlate to the next level for our dealers, agents, and customers."

Since 1978, PermaPlate has experienced substantial growth in the F&I industry. In particular, compliance, complex dealer financial and business models, and the dynamic evolution of the F&I industry have pushed companies to hire the right experts to keep operations running smoothly.

"With all the growth we have been experiencing, and as we continue to broaden our services, there is more asked of our team on a daily basis. We look forward to Rusty's strategic insights to help us to continue to deliver exceptional results for our partners," stated Nisson.

Siskin Enterprises, Inc., headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT, is an industry leader in the manufacturing of automotive appearance protection products and in the delivery of world-class warranty administration services to the automotive industry. Siskin Enterprises, Inc. is the manufacturer of PermaPlate branded products which are sold through participating auto dealerships throughout the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico.

