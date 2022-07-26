Laser Line Coated PCV Lenses Achieve Superior Transmission for Nd:YAG Laser Sources

BARRINGTON, N.J., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, has expanded its extensive inventory by increasing its offering of standard laser optical components. This product expansion includes the TECHSPEC® 1064nm Laser Line Coated UV Fused Silica Plano-Concave (PCV) Lenses which have a maximum reflection of 0.25% per surface at laser wavelengths, making them ideal for applications utilizing Nd:YAG and fiber laser sources.

The TECHSPEC® 1064nm Laser Line Coated UV Fused Silica Plano-Concave (PCV) Lenses are manufactured from research-grade UV-fused silica material with a low coefficient of thermal expansion. These lenses feature a Laser V-coating and are available in a variety of focal lengths from -9mm to 250mm and diameters ranging from 6mm to 25mm.

To view these, and many more exciting new products offered by Edmund Optics, visit the new products page at www.edmundoptics.com.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets, including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense, since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

Media Contact:

Monica Hutchinson

Phone: 1-800-363-1992

Email: press@edmundoptics.com

Related Images











Image 1: TECHSPEC® 1064nm Laser Line Coated UV Fused Silica Plano-Concave (PCV) Lenses





TECHSPEC® 1064nm Laser Line Coated UV Fused Silica Plano-Concave (PCV) Lenses are high-performance lenses that feature a low coefficient of thermal expansion.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment