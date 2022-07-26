Agile & Co Founder and President Chans Weber Appears on David Meltzer's 'The Playbook' Podcast

SANTA ANA, Calif., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chans Weber was featured on the latest episode of "The Playbook," a podcast hosted by entrepreneur, CEO, author, and keynote speaker David Meltzer. According to Listen Notes, this podcast is rated in the top 0.1% worldwide. The founder and president of Agile & Co spoke with Meltzer about digital marketing, business mentors, and the importance of creating a positive company culture.

This is the latest in a series of media appearances for Weber, who has recently been featured on several podcasts, including "The Burn Podcast" by Ben Newman and "The Contractor Fight" with Tom Reber.

Chans Weber founded Agile & Co, formerly Leap Clixx, in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2012. With his expertise in digital marketing, Weber was able to turn his 483 credit score and a $15,000 loan from his parents into a digital marketing agency that does eight figures in annual revenue. Through podcast appearances and public speaking engagements, Weber is now committed to sharing his tips for success with young entrepreneurs and business owners.

Weber believes that speaking high-level technical terms in "human language" sets him apart from other digital marketers today and that the key to working with other business executives is earning their trust through action.

Weber stated in this episode of "The Playbook": "A lot of getting an executive or entrepreneur to open up is building trust, piece by piece and block by block."

This fall, Weber will appear on the Season 4 premiere of David Meltzer's 2 Minute Drill on Apple TV.

Stream the latest episode of "The Playbook" on YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Podcasts.

To contact Agile & Co for marketing help, please email go@agileandco.com or call 314-641-1000.

