Jim Lutzweiler Joins PM Consulting Group as Senior Vice President for International Development

TOWSON, Md., July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PM Consulting Group (PMCG), a Maryland-based firm that delivers international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services to federal and state government clients, today announced that Jim Lutzweiler has joined its executive leadership team as senior vice president for international development.



Lutzweiler leads PMCG’s efforts to help federal clients more effectively determine and implement solutions that make a real difference in the lives of people outside the continental United States. PMCG currently works in 36 countries worldwide with the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), supporting diverse programs focused on agricultural and food safety, refugee support, inclusive development, and children’s rights, among others.

Lutzweiler applies insights from 25 years in international development, working in more than 80 countries, to design programs and lead cross-cultural teams in challenging, dynamic environments. He focuses on strategies, management systems, business processes, and relationships to put the right people in the right place – all to create local solutions and partnerships that build lasting independent capacity.

Prior to joining PMCG, Lutzweiler had senior leadership roles at Food Allergy Research Education (FARE), Foundation for a Smoke-Free World, PepsiCo, and the AARP Foundation.

“I’m thrilled to assist USAID, the CDC, the State Department, and PMCG’s other clients at a time where timely, effective development is more important than ever,” said Lutzweiler. “From helping refugees in Ukraine to improving healthcare worldwide, PMCG is proud to be a trusted partner in addressing many of the most difficult international development challenges.”

“Jim brings rare experience and a comprehensive perspective that will accelerate PMCG’s already rapid growth in the international development arena,” said Walter Barnes III, President of PMCG. “He exemplifies our proven approach of demonstrating deep understanding of the languages, cultures, and needs of our international development clients so we can consistently exceed expectations in helping them accomplish their missions.”

About PM Consulting Group

PM Consulting Group (PMCG) is a Maryland-based firm that specializes in international development, advanced healthcare solutions, and mission support services. Visit PMCG at www.pmconsultinggroupllc.com.

PMCG contracting vehicles: OASIS SB/8a Pool 1 (47QRAD20D1060/47QRAD20D8121); GSA 8a STARS III (47QTCB22D0222); and GSA MAS (GS-00F-166GA)

