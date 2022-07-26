Epiq Expands Leadership Team with New Director of Strategic Solutions for its Rapidly Growing Global Business Transformation Services Division

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a leader in the business process outsourcing industry, announced today that it has appointed Jonathan Curtis as Director of Strategic Solutions for its Global Resource Support Services (GRSS) practice. Part of Epiq’s expanding Global Business Transformation Services division, GRSS is seeing increasing client demand for its services, especially for document processing and administrative support.



Mr. Curtis will be responsible for devising and implementing administrative and shared support services models that align with the strategic needs of law firms and other enterprises looking to better manage evolving workplace operations. He will also provide strategic oversight to ensure Epiq’s clients get maximum value from their engagements with its GRSS team.

Mr. Curtis has over a decade of experience in the legal administration field, both at law firms and business process outsourcing providers. He has expertise in document processing, administrative services, data collection methodology, efficiency optimization and the management of high-performing functional teams. He has also implemented complex quality assurance systems and developed robust training programs and practices proven to improve the efficiency and delivery of administrative services.

“We are thrilled to expand our administrative services expertise with the addition of Jonathan’s leadership,” says Michelle Deichmeister, President of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions division. “Jonathan’s extensive legal and consulting background, across global law firms and other enterprises, enables him to provide unique, strategic insight as the workplace continues to evolve, helping us to continue to drive maximum value for our clients.”

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action, and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

About Epiq Global Business Transformation Solutions

Epiq's Global Business Transformation Solutions (GBTS) division serves clients across private, public, and social sectors to drive organizational and operational innovation through business process outsourcing. Epiq's deep understanding of business operations enables transformation through office services, records management and information governance, administrative services, IT services, document-related workflows, hospitality, reception, and more.

